Sophia Loren, 89, hospitalized after fall; suffers multiple fractures

The actress took a fall at her Swiss home

Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after suffering a bad fall inside her home in Switzerland.

The Hollywood Reporter reported news that the 89-year-old Italian icon had slipped on Sunday in her bathroom.

The outlet said Sophia has sustained multiple fractures to her hip, and a serious fracture to her femur which resulted in surgery.

© Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Sophia took a fall inside her home in Switzerland

The news was initially broken by a restaurant that Sophia was set to open on September 26 in the Italian city of Bari.

© Getty Images Sophia is one of the greatest stars of Classical Hollywood cinema

"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures," a brief statement read on social media. "Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon."

The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."Her sons, Carlo and Edoardo, are reportedly by their mother's side at the hospital where she will recover.

Sophia recently celebrated her 89th birthday on September 20.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.