Lenny Kravitz turns 60 with star-studded birthday party including ex Lisa Bonet, Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek, more

Happy birthday Lenny Kravitz! The celebrated singer-songwriter and actor turned 60 on Sunday, May 26, and kicked off celebrations early with a lavish birthday party.

The star reportedly held his big bash at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris earlier this week, the same day as the release of his long-awaited new album Blue Electric Light.

He held a combined album release and birthday party with several celebrity attendees, with one of his guests sharing a glimpse of the occasion in the clip below…

INSIDE Lenny Kravitz's 60th star-studded birthday bash in Paris

Lenny's ex-wife Lisa Bonet was seen arriving at the venue on Friday, joined by their daughter Zoë Kravitz. Other attendees included the singer's longtime collaborators, like his guitarist Craig Ross.

Salma Hayek, who shared the video from the party, and her husband François-Henri Pinault were also in attendance, as were Naomi Campbell and Chris Rock. Several were spotted in Salma's snippet inside the celebration.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to heap praise upon her friend, who was in the midst of giving a speech paying tribute to Craig while she nibbled on a chocolate pastry.

© Instagram Happy 60th birthday Lenny Kravitz!

She lovingly penned: "Lenny, you took such a long time celebrating all your friends on your birthday, that I couldn't wait any longer for the cake!! But my God, what a magical evening, so happy to see you rocking in style into a new decade. Happy birthday my brother."

In a new interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Lenny shared that at 60, he was in the best place and best shape he'd ever been in, often going viral on social media for his intense workouts or his rock hard abs.

"I don't trip out on age at all," he explained. "I don't understand the concept. And for me, you can be 30 years old, and be destroyed. And you can be 90 years old and be young and vibrant."

© Getty Images His ex-wife Lisa Bonet and his daughter Zoë were also present at the celebration

Gayle, who made her own Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut at 69, asked Lenny if he felt "ready" for the milestone, to which he responded: "Well, I have no choice. Either you're here or you're not."

"Here's what's interesting, however this sounds, I've never felt more young." He also opened up about finding his way back to music while spending the Covid-19 induced lockdowns alone at his home in the Bahamas, including his newest LP.

© Getty Images Salma and François (who were in France for Cannes) also joined for the celebration

"Some music needs to sit," he said, before this album came through. "I made about four albums while I was there. This is the one that I felt needed to come first. It felt very immediate. It felt like this was the beginning of the wave that I should be riding."

"I think just being in the middle of nature, being left alone, being quiet really opened a portal for me." The "Let Love Rule" singer expressed, though, that decades into his career, he still felt lost at times.

© Getty Images "Here's what's interesting, however this sounds, I've never felt more young."

"Sometimes I'm just not sure — necessarily sure what it is that I'm doing. For some reason, I'm still that 16-year-old kid trying to get the record deal."