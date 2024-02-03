Lenny Kravitz addresses Jason Momoa friendship after Lisa Bonet divorce

Lenny Kravitz forged an incredible relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's new husband Jason Momoa following their divorce in 1993.

But now that The Cosby Show actress, 56, and the Aquaman star, 44, have also parted ways, what will it mean for Lenny and Jason's long-standing friendship?

According to Lenny, 59, there is nothing but love between him and Jason and he still thinks of him as family despite his divorce from Lisa.

"We're family, we will be family," the Fly Away singer told People. "There's no judgment."

During their marriage, Lenny and Lisa welcomed their daughter, Zoë Kravitz, now 35. Lisa is also a mom to Lola Lolani, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, whom she shares with Jason.

Lenny admitted that he has become so ingrained in Lisa's new family over the years, that she and Jason's children refer to him as "Uncle Lenny".

© Getty Images Jason with his and Lisa's children Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf

"I'm very proud that their kids call me Uncle Lenny," he admitted. "We're all extremely close and share a lot of love."

Reaffirming that Lisa and Jason's split won't hurt their blended family, Lenny stated: "It's all good. We will continue, life will continue, love will continue."

© Instagram Jason and Lenny have formed a strong friendship

Jason isn't the only person Lenny had kind words to say about. He also expressed his love, admiration, and gratitude for his ex-wife.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together," he declared.

"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," he added of their split.

© Getty Images Lenny, Lisa, and Jason have a blended family

"We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul, or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience," he said.

Lenny and Lisa first met in 1985, backstage at a New Edition concert. They were married for five years before they split in 1993, which he attributed to emotional struggles and their young age (they were 23 and 20 when they married).

© Getty Lenny and Lisa were married for five years

It appears Lisa and Jason will also remain on good terms following their split, which they announced in January 2022 after secretly separating on October 7, 2020.

Lisa filed divorce papers on January 8, 2024, and just one day later the former couple amicably settled their divorce and reached a custody and financial agreement.

In the documents, Lisa and Jason agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their children, according to The Blast. They will also share the living expenses related to their children, without any formal child support payments.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022

The divorce was listed as "uncontested", and both Jason and Lisa have "waived the right" to seek or receive spousal support from one another.

The former couple shocked their fans when they shared news of their split in 2022. Posting a joint statement on social media, Lisa and Jason said that despite going their separate ways, "the love between us carries on".

