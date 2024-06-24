Judge Judy's makes remarkable confession about 90-year-old husband's impressive physique

Judge Judy Sheindlin opened about her happy marriage to Jerry in a new interview during which she lavished his appearance with praise.

The Judy Justice star spoke openly during a chat with CNN anchor Chris Wallace who asked her about the secret to her longtime relationship.

"Well, how do you stay married for 47 years?" she pondered. "You get a little hard of hearing. Both of us. And, you know, we're together a lot. Jerry retired about 20 years ago, but he has his own thing."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity couples with big age gaps

She then proudly confessed that Jerry still takes pride in what he looks like. "He takes wonderful care of himself," she said. "And I sort of like it because he maintains that physique that I fell in love with 48 years ago. Still has a sense of humor, still really smart and sharp."

Judy's marriage to Jerry is her second as she was previously to Ronald Levy who she had two children with.

© Getty They've been married for almost give decades

She originally pressed pause on her career to focus on being a stay at home mom, but when she decided to return to work, Judy claims her husband didn't like it.

The 81-year-old said Ronald viewed her job as a "hobby and there came a time where I resented that."

The pair eventually divorced, and she later met defence attorney Jerry in 1976 at a New York bar.

© Getty Images Judy Sheindlin and Jerry Sheindlin at the Susan G. Komen New York City Race For The Cure 2009

Jerry was still married to his then-wife — even though they had been separated for years.

Judy, then a New York prosecutor, was not impressed with his lack of desire to divorce and told him not to call her until he'd filed for divorce.

© Getty Images The couple divorced for a year of their marriage

They married in 1977, and she became stepmom to his three kids from a previous relationship.

They divorced for a year after 12 years of marriage during a blip in their relationship, but reunited after 12 months with Judy admitting she "missed" her husband.

Judy says her husband looks after himself

Talking of the decision to tie the knot for a second time, Jerry said. "I picked her up from work at family court one day, and we were walking through downtown Manhattan.

"Suddenly I said to her, 'This is silly. I'm uncomfortable being with you all the time and not being married to you. Let's get married again.' She said, 'Well, how are we going to do that?' I said, 'The clerk's office is right up the street. We can go in and get a license."

The two lawyers quickly had their license in hand and asked Jerry's New York Supreme Court justice friend to officiate their wedding at the courthouse.