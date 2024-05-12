Meet Richard Gere's 3 sons—their ultra-private family life in photos

Richard Gere has carved out a lengthy career in the limelight, but away from the camera he lives a private existence with his family.

The star has three sons however he rarely shares photos of his brood.

When he fathered his first child, Homer, in 2000, Richard called fatherhood "enormously satisfying" and went on to have two more children two decades later with his wife Alejandra Silva, 41.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH": Celebrity couples with big age gaps

He's often expressed what being a dad means to him and while a glittering movie career is significant, his family means everything.

Here's what we know about the Oh Canada actor's children.

© Getty Images Richard is married to Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva

Homer James Jigme Gere, 24

Homer made Richard a firsttime father when he was born on February 6 2000 in New York City

Richard shares Homer with his second wife, former Bond girl Carey Lowell, and their son's name honors both of them.

Richard's father was called Homer and Carey's dad had the middle name James. His third name means fearless in Tibetan and is a nod to Richard's Buddhist background.

© Getty Images Richard shares his son Homer with his ex-wife Carey Lowell

"Homer is the joy of my life," he said when the little boy was two, adding that he was "very smart," and "very funny".

He and Carey raised Homer in New York where he attended Tarrytown's private Hackley School.

Sadly, Carey filed for divorce from Richard in 2012. They had been together for 18 years and married for 11. It was reported that Carey preferred a more active social life, while Richard favored a quiet one.

© Getty Images Richard Gere with his son, Homer (Left) and a friend

Despite their breakup, they continued to co-parent Homer. Richard said he would always ensure his work didn't take him away from home for too long.

"My film decisions are mostly mine, but I'm very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long," he told the Hindustan Times in 2015. "So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don't take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything."

Homer has made a few red carpet appearances alongside his father over the years.

© Getty Images Homer with his father Richard Gere in 2012

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied cognitive neuroscience and visual art at Brown University.

Richard recently revealed Homer is eager to follow in his footsteps and told Vanity Fair Spain: "As it happens, he just started acting too. He has suddenly become interested and seems to enjoy it. He's been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common."

Alexander Gere, 5

Almost 20 years after welcoming Homer, Richard and his third wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra, announced they were expecting their first child together.

Richard was 69 years old when their son, Alexander, came into the world in February 2019.

© Instagram Alejandra Silva with the sons she shares with Richard Gere and his stepson too

Not that he has any qualms about being an older dad, telling the Sunday Times Magazine: "No not all," when he was asked if had any concerns about fatherhood at his age.

The couple share occasional photos of Alexander but always obscure his face.

From the looks of Alejandra's Instagram feed, it appears they live a sweet life away from the hustle and bustle of the city with trips to the beach and sunshine-filled days by the pool.

© Instagram Richard and his wife are planning on moving to Spain

Richard - who is also a stepfather to Alejandra's son, Albert, 11, from a previous relationship - recently revealed they have plans to move to his wife's home country of Spain.

"The truth is we don't go out much. We have three small children. An 11-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 4-year-old," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "So around 9:30 at night, we are all asleep. If we watch something, it will be on the big television we have at home."

Richard's youngest son is 3

Richard and Alejandra announced she was pregnant again, nine months after the birthday of Alexander. They are yet to reveal the name of their second son together, but he was born in April 2020 and has also remained out of the spotlight like his sibling.

In the photos they have shared - again with his face obscured - there's no denying he's a cutie too.

© Instagram Richard plays the doting dad carrying his youngest son on his shoulders

Richard and Alejandra appear to be hands-on parents as they showcase rare snapshots of their adventures and celebrations.

It's been a busy few years for the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in April 2018.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2018

The pair said their vows in a romantic ceremony held on Richard's ranch outside New York City and they couldn't have seemed happier. Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, Alejandra said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.