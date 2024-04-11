Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Flip or Flop star Christina Hall reveals ‘disturbing’ health news as she calls on fans to visit their dentist
Christina Hall reveals 'disturbing' tooth infection as she calls on fans to check on their health

Christina shared details of her health woes with fans 

2 minutes ago
Christina Hall looking serious in dark glasses
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
ReporterLos Angeles
HGTV star Christina Hall has revealed that she has had a lingering tooth infection for several years, and called on her fans to ensure that  their health checks were up to date.

"Just a quick PSA I think is important to share," Christina wrote on Instagram Stories, revealing that she had emergency root canal surgery when she was 16. 

"In 2020 my dentist saw via X-ray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone," she continued, adding: "Fast forward to last week. The infection came back… so I've had an infection that I have had zero symptoms of lingering for years and years!" 

Christina shared the news of her infection with fans
Christina shared the news of her infection with fans

Christina called the news "pretty disturbing," and revealed she would be having an explant the following week. 

"But leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of health complications. With no root you can't feel there is a problem. Of course since our phones listen to us I'm reading about all kinds of problems with old root canals. If you have ever had one, go check yours asap," she concluded. 

Christina Hall
Christina underwent the first surgery when she was 16

A root canal treatment is a dental procedure to "remove inflamed or infected pulp on the inside of the tooth which is then carefully cleaned and disinfected, then filled and sealed,"  according to the American Association of Endodontists. An explant is the removal of the dental implant. 

It's not the first time the mom-of-three has been vocal about her health issues; in 2023 Christina revealed she had been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning, and had undergone a series of tests.

Christina and Josh with the crew of Christina on the Coast
Christina and Josh with the crew of Christina on the Coast

"I've been on a mission to get to the bottom of what's going on and I did an expensive and super extensive panel, and I got all my results back," she said in a video posted to Instagram Stories. 

The Christina on the Coast star — who shares children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, four, with ex-spouse Ant Anstead — explained that her most recent test checked for "100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias." 

Christina Hall (2nd L), Josh Hall (2nd R), and Christina's three children
Christina Hall (2nd L), Josh Hall (2nd R), and Christina's three children

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote, adding: "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacterial overgrowth." 

In late 2023 when a fan asked her how she was coping, months on from the diagnosis, Christina responded: "I feel good! I do a lot to take care of myself & manage autoimmune. So, not exactly sure what's working... but I think it's the Stem Cell Iv I did 4 months ago!"  

Stem cell IV therapy is a form of treatment that utilizes a patient's own stem cells to repair injuries and damaged tissues.

Christina also has Hashimoto's thyroid disease and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

