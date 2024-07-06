Rob Lowe's shirtless appearance at 60 will leave you stunned

Rob Lowe is proving that age is nothing but a number thanks to his recent shirtless appearance.

The 60-year-old, who celebrated his milestone birthday in March, displayed his incredibly honed physique while celebrating the Fourth of July with his family on Thursday.

Rob enjoyed a day on the water in Santa Barbara during a party with his family and was spotted wearing nothing but a pair of swimming shorts while preparing to jump off his son, Matt's fishing boat.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor looked incredible, and his sculpted chest and muscular arms were on full display as he took advantage of the sunny weather.

Rob certainly looks younger than his 60 years and has embraced growing older, admitting recently that he is "the best version" of himself.

"Each year we get, we're lucky. A lot of people don't get [birthdays], and I feel like I'm the best version of myself that I've ever been," he told The Healthy by Readers Digest.

"I felt that way at 40 and 50. If one keeps exploring and pushing and challenging themselves and staying interested and interesting, then age really is nothing but a number," he added.

Rob makes sure to look after himself and has been following a low-carb diet for years – although, for him, it's less of a diet and more of a "lifestyle".

"I started eating the Atkins way years before I ever got into business with them," he said.

"And that's why I think it's been such a great partnership because I remember it was that moment in my early thirties when the metabolism had taken a turn and I'm like, 'You know what? I can't eat how I ate as a college-age guy in my twenties.'

"And so Atkins is the sort of granddaddy of the low-carb, healthy proteins, low sugar lifestyle. But I'm really happy that they got into the tasty snack business because I still have a really bad sweet tooth."

Another thing that Rob does to make sure not only his body is healthy but his mind too, is to get plenty of sleep.

"I do my best thinking in the moments where you're drifting off into sleep," he told the outlet. "It's a very, very important time for your brain health.

"We know the recovery that our bodies do during actual sleep, so there's so much new science and understanding around its importance."

He explained: "I take it really seriously and I make sure I'm not looking at television or screens or my phone before I go to sleep. It's dark. There's no sound. I kind of move myself into it.

"I find that people who have trouble sleeping, if you talk to them, inevitably have very poor habits around sleep. They fall asleep on the couch with a remote in their hand or whatever it is."

Rob added: "[I sleep] a solid nine and a half [hours]. That feels like a minimum for me. If I'm coming off of a movie or a TV show or travel, I'll just go and go and go. I can do 10, 11 if I have to, but I never regret it. I love it. I love sleep."