Kelly Ripa poses in minuscule bikini for July Fourth celebratory photo

Kelly Ripa threw it all the way back to 1973 to mark Independence Day.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star posted a plethora of images on Instagram sharing "a few snaps of celebrations from 1973-2024."

The first two were the cutest images of her as a child with pigtails and 70s outfits with her famous grin evident even back then.

But Kelly also included a photo with her husband, Mark Consuelos, in which she showed off her super fit physique in a tiny, black bikini.

Standing alongside her hubby, who was equally gym-toned, Kelly looked tanned and in fantastic shape as she received a kiss on her forehead from Mark.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos showed off their matching fit phsyiques

She then uploaded images of delicious-looking food from years gone by, including fresh strawberries, a cake made to look like the American flag and plates loaded with crab legs, corn and new potatoes.

Fans wished Kelly, Mark and their "beautiful," family a wonderful July 4th, while others remarked on the adorable throwback photos of her and many more asked how she stays in such great shape.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark work hard to stay in shape

Kelly's personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, previously opened up to HELLO! about Kelly's dedication to her wellbeing.

She also shared a fast but effective at home workout in the video above.

© Getty Kelly and Mark met on All My Children

"She usually works out six days a week," Anna said of Kelly, who she has been working with for 14 years. "Even when she travels, she'll do the workouts virtually if she needs to. Everyone knows that is her hour, morning or evening, she gets 45 minutes in and that is her time."

"She never cancels and she's let everyone know in her life that, that is her time," Anna explained. "It has been the same for 14 years. Even if she's had no sleep, she still shows up. If she's exhausted, she still shows up and then we decide how and what we do that day."

Kelly has been working out with Anna Kaiser for 14 years

When it comes to Kelly's diet, Anna insists her client is strict with what she eats but doesn't restrict herself entirely — which explains the cake photo from July 4th.

"She has a healthy diet but she loves dessert," Anna revealed. "I say to her that it is really important to have a balance, but when you go on vacation you want to enjoy different cuisines.

© Instagram Kelly opened up about Kelly's workouts to HELLO!

"Kelly knows this more than anyone, the more you tell yourself not to do something, the more you're gonna want to do it. So allow yourself to enjoy food as part of life."

Kelly is also eager to keep learning Anna's energetic, dance based classes always keeps her on her toes.

© Anna Kaiser Anna's workouts never get boring and challenge your brain and your body

Not only that, but: "It helps with stress relief and anxiety and energy and skin tone and circulation and longevity," Anna added."All of those things, and that's why she loves it so much."