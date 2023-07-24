Rob Lowe’s incredible 32nd wedding anniversary tribute to wife Sheryl is a whole new level of romantic

Rob Lowe is reveling in over three decades of blissful marriage with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. The couple, who share an inspiring love story, marked their 32nd wedding anniversary recently, and Rob made sure to pay a heartwarming tribute to his partner on this special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old actor posted a charming selfie of Sheryl, 62, captured outdoors.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman."

Expressing his gratitude for their time together, he continued: "I am SO grateful for the day she said she'd join me on our amazing life journey together. Happy Anniversary, Baby!!"

The couple, proud parents to two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe, 30, and John Owen Lowe, 28, tied the knot back in 1991.

© Instagram/Rob Lowe Rob celebrated his wife of 32 years

Their romantic tale began on a blind date in 1983, only to cross paths again later on the sets of the 1990 erotic thriller Bad Influence.

Back in April, during an interview with host Bruce Bozzi on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Rob opened up about the secret behind their long-standing marriage.

He emphasized that the secret isn't exclusive to Hollywood but applies universally.

"Sheryl was and is my best friend," he shared, adding: "So if you marry for anything other than the fact that she is your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows."

© Photo: Getty Images Rob and Sheryl share two sons

The star of Unstable also shed light on the vital role forgiveness plays in a relationship, enabling it to grow and move forward.

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on," he stated.

He further underlined the significance of keeping the physical spark alive in a marriage or any successful long-term relationship.

© Photo: Getty Images Rob says the secret to marriage is friendship

"I do believe you need the heat for sure," he said. "If you don't have the heat – and that's a chemical thing – I mean, I still have it with Sheryl; you gotta keep the heat."

In a 2014 interview with Haute Living, Rob talked about how his life changed after meeting Sheryl.

"I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy — which was not really in my nature at the time — and I wasn’t able to do it," he said.

"It made me examine how I was living my life. That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life and giving me everything I now have."