Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lana Del Rey displays staggering weight loss in tiny shorts – and fans have questions
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
lana del rey nyc sighting © Getty Images

Lana Del Rey displays staggering weight loss in tiny shorts – and fans have questions

The Video Games singer debuted her weight loss at Coachella in April

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lana Del Rey looks slimmer than ever after debuting her staggering weight loss at Coachella in April. 

The "Video Games" star, 39, appeared in a pair of tiny denim cut-off shorts and a tight blue top during a carousel of vacation snaps she shared on Instagram. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity weight loss success stories

Lana appeared to be makeup-free, and her smaller physique was evident as she posed for a mirror selfie. 

Her followers were blown away by her transformation and many quizzed the singer on how she achieved her weight loss. 

There were some fan comments implying that Lana is the latest celebrity to jump on the Ozempic bandwagon and uses the diabetes medicine for its weight loss side effects. 

While Lana has yet to comment on how she has achieved her new look, she dropped a huge hint recently that suggests she turned to her good friend, Taylor Swift. 

lana del rey weight loss© Instagram
Lana has lost a lot of weight

Lana previously shared a photo of herself wearing a Dogpound sweatshirt, which was founded by Taylor's personal trainer Kirk Meyers. 

It appears Lana has also taken to training with Kirk and his company, who seemingly confirmed her use of their fitness services when they commented on her post: "Guess who in the new new for summer?" 

lana del rey weight loss© Instagram
Lana appears to be using Taylor Swift's PT at Dogpound

Lana and Taylor are extremely close, and the "Shake It Off" singer was in the crowd with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to watch Lana headline Coachella. 

One person who was unlikely in the crowd is artist manager and musician, Evan Winiker, who was reportedly engaged to Lana last year. 

The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2022, and Lana was pictured wearing a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last March. 

lana del rey weight loss© Getty Images
Lana has been looking noticeably slimmer the last few months

However, they appear to have gone their separate ways as in January, Lana confirmed her single status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar

"I'm definitely not in love right now. No," she said. "Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no." 

She added: "It hasn't crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it's coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn't." 

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Grammys© Getty Images
Lana and Taylor are close friends

Lana's love life has been a topic of interest over the years. 

In the past, she has been linked to filmmaker Mike Hermosa, musicians Jack Donoghue and Clayton Johnson, and police officer Sean 'Sticks' Larkin of Live PD. 

Lana Del Rey wearing belted green dress performing in London Hyde Park© Getty
Lana's physique has changed dramatically

In 2014, she ended her relationship with Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, who now goes by the stage name Nightmare Boy. 

The pair had been together for three years before Lana confirmed their split in an interview with Switzerland's 20 Minuten newspaper.

lana del rey billboard women in music awards 2023© Getty
Lana before her weight loss

At the time, Lana spoke candidly about the challenges they faced as a couple, stating: "We are currently not together. He is a wonderful person, but there are some things with which he has to deal.

"I will not explain it in detail. This was hard on our relationship; I no longer felt free. We'll see how it goes."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more