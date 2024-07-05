Lana Del Rey looks slimmer than ever after debuting her staggering weight loss at Coachella in April.

The "Video Games" star, 39, appeared in a pair of tiny denim cut-off shorts and a tight blue top during a carousel of vacation snaps she shared on Instagram.

Lana appeared to be makeup-free, and her smaller physique was evident as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Her followers were blown away by her transformation and many quizzed the singer on how she achieved her weight loss.

There were some fan comments implying that Lana is the latest celebrity to jump on the Ozempic bandwagon and uses the diabetes medicine for its weight loss side effects.

While Lana has yet to comment on how she has achieved her new look, she dropped a huge hint recently that suggests she turned to her good friend, Taylor Swift.

© Instagram Lana has lost a lot of weight

Lana previously shared a photo of herself wearing a Dogpound sweatshirt, which was founded by Taylor's personal trainer Kirk Meyers.

It appears Lana has also taken to training with Kirk and his company, who seemingly confirmed her use of their fitness services when they commented on her post: "Guess who in the new new for summer?"

© Instagram Lana appears to be using Taylor Swift's PT at Dogpound

Lana and Taylor are extremely close, and the "Shake It Off" singer was in the crowd with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to watch Lana headline Coachella.

One person who was unlikely in the crowd is artist manager and musician, Evan Winiker, who was reportedly engaged to Lana last year.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2022, and Lana was pictured wearing a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger at the Billboard Women in Music Awards last March.

© Getty Images Lana has been looking noticeably slimmer the last few months

However, they appear to have gone their separate ways as in January, Lana confirmed her single status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I'm definitely not in love right now. No," she said. "Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no."

She added: "It hasn't crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it's coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn't."

© Getty Images Lana and Taylor are close friends

Lana's love life has been a topic of interest over the years.

In the past, she has been linked to filmmaker Mike Hermosa, musicians Jack Donoghue and Clayton Johnson, and police officer Sean 'Sticks' Larkin of Live PD.

© Getty Lana's physique has changed dramatically

In 2014, she ended her relationship with Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, who now goes by the stage name Nightmare Boy.

The pair had been together for three years before Lana confirmed their split in an interview with Switzerland's 20 Minuten newspaper.

© Getty Lana before her weight loss

At the time, Lana spoke candidly about the challenges they faced as a couple, stating: "We are currently not together. He is a wonderful person, but there are some things with which he has to deal.

"I will not explain it in detail. This was hard on our relationship; I no longer felt free. We'll see how it goes."