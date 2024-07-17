5 genuinely simple ways to find calm in your day according to a meditation teacher

In this fast-paced, overstimulated world, it's so important to find practices to help us switch off autopilot, get off the hamster wheel and reconnect with ourselves in a deeper way.

Switching off helps us truly rest, but also allows us to tap into our inner strength and build resilience to help us face any challenges that come our way and live less stressful lives in the long term.

As a meditation teacher, these are the six simple ways I find calm on even the busiest day.

1. Practice breathing exercises

Simple breathing exercises are one of the best ways to calm the nervous system and tap into inner resilience so you can take on any challenge that comes your way.

When we experience stress, our brain triggers a fight-or-flight response and our body prepares for danger. When we’re in this state, our heart rate, breathing rate and stress hormones are elevated.

If we spend too much time in this state over time, it can lead to health concerns such as insomnia, high blood pressure and chronic stress. The good news is, there are practices that can counteract this response and help us to find calm by activating our rest and digest response, moving the body away from fight-or-flight.

One of the best breathing exercises for reducing stress and inducing calm is the Physiological Sigh, also known as Cyclic Sighing. Research shows that when practised for five minutes every day, it was not only the most effective technique tested for reducing stress and improving mood, but that the effects lasted long after the practice ended.

The Physiological Sigh involves one deep inhale through the nose, followed by a short second inhale, before a long-extended exhale through the mouth.

2. Notice glimmers

Glimmers are the opposite of triggers and are micro-moments of joy that help you feel calm and safe.

Glimmers can be experienced internally (related to our own thoughts or emotions) or externally (something happening in the world around us).

Once you start to focus on them, you’ll notice them everywhere. From the feeling of the sun on your skin to the sounds of birds in the park, glimmers soothe the nervous system and help us feel calm and safe, while also cultivating an attitude of gratitude and bringing us into the present moment.

Glimmers help us to calm down because they trigger feelings of safety, activating our parasympathetic nervous system, AKA the rest and digest response.

This brings us into a calm and relaxed state, helping to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and improve mood. Over time, this helps move us out of an overactive and overstimulated nervous system, and into a more balanced state where we can build emotional resilience as we spend more time feeling safe and regulated.

3. Get outside and soak up nature

Even if you only have five minutes on your lunch break to get outside for a walk or sit on a park bench, spending time in nature will do wonders for your mood and help you feel calmer.

Research by the Mental Health Foundation shows that feeling ‘connected to nature’ can have a positive impact on our wellbeing, so one of my favourite things to do while spending time outdoors is a simple mindfulness practice.

Wherever you are, whether in a green space in the city or in the forest, take a few minutes to tune into your senses. Think about what you can see, hear, feel, smell and taste - this could look like focusing on the vibrancy of the colours around you, noticing the sounds of the birds or feeling the support of the park bench beneath you.

Spend just a few moments really tuning into each sense and allow it to ground you in the present moment.

4. Switch on DND and reconnect with yourself

In a world of constant notifications, sometimes switching your phone to 'Do Not Disturb' can provide the solace you are searching for.

If you feel stressed, take a few minutes to step away from your computer or turn off your notifications, and reconnect with yourself. My favourite way to do this is with a body scan practice.

It can take just a few minutes and can shed light into how you’re feeling emotionally, and where stress is showing up for you physically.

To do this practice you can sit in a chair or lay down, and start to tune into your body limb by limb, from head to toe or vice versa. Notice the contact you’re making with the surface beneath you, notice any sensations you are feeling, any tension or restriction in the body, or any thoughts that are coming up for you.

With this awareness, as you move through the body scan, take a few deep breaths and start to let that tension melt away, allowing yourself to disconnect from the world around you and reconnect with yourself.

5. Challenge your thoughts

In meditation, we are encouraged to become aware of our thoughts but not get involved in them.

We see them like clouds passing in the sky, allowing them to come and go with awareness. However, if you find yourself in a stressful situation, where your mind is wandering to the worst-case scenario, it can be helpful to challenge your thoughts.

This allows you to not only work through the challenge you are facing, but also will help to build resilience so that next time you are faced with a similar situation, you feel confident you know how to move forward.

For example, if you are feeling stressed about a work meeting or presentation, take a moment to notice what thoughts are coming up for you and ask yourself questions such as: “How likely is it that the worst case scenario will happen?”, “What is the evidence for this?” or “What would I say to a friend in this situation?”

It can also be helpful to create an evidence list of all the times you were worried about something similar that, in reality, turned out much better than you thought it would, so you can reflect and reframe your thoughts next time it happens.

