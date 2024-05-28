Christie Brinkley opens up about skin cancer journey as she credits daughter for chance diagnosis

Christie Brinkley is shedding light on her unexpected skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and the coincidental –– but life-saving –– way it came to be.

The beloved supermodel, who also celebrated her milestone 70th birthday earlier this year, first revealed in a March 13 Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, and had a spot on her temple removed.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early," she wrote at the time, and reminded her followers: "The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late."

Recommended video You may also like Christie Brinkley celebrates a fantastic beach sunset

Two months later, Christie stopped by the Today Show Tuesday morning, and did her first in-person interview to talk about her skin cancer journey.

Speaking with longtime co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Christie explained that when her skin cancer was discovered, she wasn't due for a check-up with her dermatologist anytime soon, however she'd tagged along for one of her daughters' –– she's a doting mom to Alexa Ray, 37, and Sailor, 25 –– appointments.

"I was in the room, and he had this little magnifying glass out, and he's looking at a couple of things that she was worried about," she first explained, before recalling thinking to herself: "There is that little spot right on the side of my head right here," however she hesitated to bring it up, because it wasn't her appointment.

© Instagram Christie first disclosed the diagnosis on March 13

Christie continued: "Then right at the very end, as he was putting away his little thing, I said, 'Before you put that away, do you think you could just look at this?'"

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks phenomenal in sheer maxi dress and sky-high heels

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares sweet video of ex Billy Joel's surprise performance with daughter Alexa Ray: 'Made my day'

She then revealed that the doctor immediately flagged the spot on her temple as something of some concern, and further recounted: "He looked and he goes, 'We've got to do a biopsy immediately. This is something.' Then the biopsy came back [as] cancer."

© Instagram The star quickly had the cancerous spot on her temple removed

"They took care of it, and luckily, my hair grows in that direction, but the scar is barely noticeable," Christie added, flashing her smooth, virtually scar-free temple to the camera.

MORE: Christie Brinkley glows beside lookalike daughters and son in heartwarming family Christmas portrait

In her post first sharing the news, Christie also wrote: "Now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups... that is a MUST!"

© Instagram She said her doctor "stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior"

She also encouraged fans: "So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!" and thanked her doctors, sharing: "Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr. Geronemus, Dr. Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork."

Her daughters Sailor and Alexa –– Christie is also a mom to son Jack Paris, 28 –– took to the comments section under the post to cheer her on, with her youngest leaving behind a string of heart emojis, as her firstborn endearingly wrote: "Love you Mom… Let's get Arnica Cream & Supplements, it'll help your skin heal faster."