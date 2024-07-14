Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton makes an entrance at Wimbledon in the brightest purple dress
The Princess of Wales in the royal box on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Sunday July 14, 2024. © Mike Egerton - PA Images

The Princess of Wales makes the boldest return to Wimbledon in unbelievably bright dress

 Prince William's wife wows in the royal box at Wimbledon

HELLO!
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Like the rest of the UK, we were absolutely delighted to see the stunning Princess of Wales take to the Royal Box at Wimbledon just in time to catch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The beautiful mother-of-three, who has kept a low profile over the last year due to her ongoing treatment for cancer, looked bold and beautiful in bright purple dress by Safiyaa as she graced the Royal Box on Centre Court. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a vivid purple dress to the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon© Karwai Tang
As she smiled and waved at the crowd during the famous tennis tournament, the 42-year-old delighted onlookers with her outfit, which consisted of an intricate ruched bodice, capped sleeves and a figure-flattering A-line skirt. 

princess kate with princess charlotte at wimbledon© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales looked bold and beautiful in a Safiyaa dress and an L.K. Bennett handbag

The Princess carried her beloved L.K.Bennet 'Milly' bag in nude, a handbag she last wore in 2021 during an Early Years roundtable with First Lady Jill Biden.

princess kate in purple at wimbledon© Getty Images
The Princess beamed on Centre Court

Looking glowing, fresh and healthy, the royal mother wore her famous mane in a her signature voluminous curls and her makeup was as natural and flawless as ever.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Karwai Tang
The Princess of Wales wore chunky gold bangles and hoops

Deviating from her usual timeless pearls, the royal mother-of-three elevated her bright ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings and a selection of gold bangles.

Kate and her love for tennis

Kate has always adored tennis and is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).  Traditionally, she presents trophies to the Wimbledon champion each year.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon© Getty
The Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Kate's passion for tennis began in her childhood and has amassed throughout her adult life.

princess kate presenting wimbledon trophy roger federer 2019© Getty
Princess Kate presented Roger Federer with his trophy after winning the Wimbledon Men's Singles final in 2019

In 2017, Kate told Sue Barker on a BBC documentary: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Kate's last public appearance

We last saw Kate - who is taking a break from royal duties following her cancer diagnosis - during Trooping the Colour last month.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2024© Getty
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour 2024

The royal looked beautiful in a monochrome getup. It was her first public outing since Christmas Day, and she opted for a bespoke black and white Jenny Packham dress, which featured a black waistband, black piping around the neck, and an oversized bow detail on the neck. 

She added a pair of 'Romy 85 Optic White Leather Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and the 'Bayswater Black Suede Clutch' from Mulberry. Kate topped the look off with a Philip Treacy hat which was a saucer shape and featured black detailing that rose vertically out the top. Sublime.

Kate's diagnosis

Kate shared the news of her diagnosis in a personal video message in March, explaining that at the time of her abdominal surgery in January, her condition was believed to be non-cancerous. However, post-operative tests found cancer had been present.

Kate Middleton wearing Breton top and jeans to announce cancer diagnosis © Kensington Palace
The Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," the royal shared.

The princess began having treatment for her cancer diagnosis in late February this year.

 Prince William updated the public on his wife's condition in May, saying "she's doing well" when questioned by a hospital administrator.

