Kelly Clarkson showcases edgy tattoo as she wears hot pants and high heels on show

Kelly Clarkson is dressing to impress once again this week, as she braves the hot weather in New York City.

The award-winning singer has been wearing some stylish outfits on The Kelly Clarkson Show over the past few days, and on Monday, she turned heads in a floral hot pants teamed with strappy black heels and a bright red shirt.

The summer-ready look also showcased one of Kelly's edgy tattoos — a flower on her ankle. Kelly has an impressive tattoo collection, and has 14 tattoos in total.

These include a heart on her wrist, a four-leaf clover heart on the back of her hand, a puzzle piece on her shoulder blade, a kite on her wrist and a moon behind her ear.

She also has a cross on her wrist, writing on her foot and 'dc' on her finger. Kelly is very proud of her tattoos and has spoken out about them on several occasions.

Kelly Clarkson looked stunning as she showcased her flower tattoo on her ankle

Back in 2021 during a chat with Access Hollywood, she said: "A lot of my tattoos are reminders.

"They're not all struggles, but a lot of them are. I am such a forgiving human…I'm forgiving and loyal to a fault. I forget what happens. And then you just keep letting — you allow the same thing to repeat. So, a lot of mine are like, 'Don’t do it.' Like there's one on my middle finger. I like to believe in the good side of humanity, but it doesn’t always work out."

© Debra L Rothenberg Kelly has a total of 14 tattoos

Kelly got her very first piece of ink work done when she was in New York on tour. Talking to Syracuse.com, she said: "I got my first tattoo in Buffalo, New York. I was on tour, and I was like, 'My mom’s gonna kill me.' My body is a temple still, Mom."

Luckily, Kelly's mom was more than okay with her daughter's tattoo, and later on even got a connecting one to link with the singer and her other daughter.

© NBC More of Kelly's tattoos on her arm

"My sister has a star [tattoo], and I have the moon, and my mom has a sun with a star and a moon in it," she explained while talking to BBC Radio 1.

"My mother is a Southern Baptist, 'Your body is a temple, do not disgrace it with a tattoo.' I have no idea how we convinced her. I think she liked having a tattoo with her daughters so it's kind of cool."

© ABC Kelly has been rocking some seriously stylish outfits of late

It's been an exciting year for Kelly, who recently took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show once again. To date, she has won eight Daytime Emmy awards over the course of her five seasons of her show.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."