Dylan Dreyer looks tiny in head-turning photo during time away from Today

Dylan Dreyer has been enjoying a stint away from her role on Today to compete in the American Century Championship and over the weekend she sparked a huge reaction from fans with a new photo of herself.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan documented her antics at the celebrated golf tournament with a snapshot alongside former NFL players, Mike Golic and Kyle Rudolph.

With both men standing at 6ft 4, Dylan — who is more than a foot shorter than them — was dwarfed by them and looked tiny standing between the pair.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer opens the doors to her son's adorable bedroom in their NYC apartment

She addressed the height difference in her caption that read: "I’ve never felt shorter, but what an awesome day at @acchampionship with @golicsr and @kylerudolph.

"Such great guys to play with today!! Somehow some way, I made it back into last place but it was a good run while it lasted! #accgolf."

Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, joined his wife as her caddy for the tournament — not for the first time.

She previously opened up to HELLO! about Brian being her biggest supporter.

© Getty Dylan's husband was her caddy at the event

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she said. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it doing. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right.

"Brian knows how to make me feel better."

Dylan and Brian with her three sons

Dylan also got candid about her golf skills and confessed that being a working mom-of-three means she doesn't get a lot of time to practice.

"Here's the problem when you have three kids and you live in New York City," she said. "There hasn't been a whole lot of golf in my life recently."

Dylan and her family live in New York

Dylan, Brian and their young boys, Rusty, Ollie, and Calvin, reside in the Big Apple, but the Today host also confessed she'd be tempted to move abroad.

After co-hosting the Royal Ascot coverage for NBC in England, she was asked by HELLO! whether she would consider relocating.

© Instagram Dylan loves her Royal Ascot assignment in England

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids," she said before adding how the UK supermarkets have a wider range of gluten free products to suit her family.

"And Calvin with having celiac disease," she flagged. "You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there.

© Instagram Dylan is a hands on mom

"I would love it," she added, observing that London is a quieter version of New York City.

"I'm a little more introverted. I think maybe that's why I'm drawn to London.... what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!"