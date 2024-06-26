Dylan Dreyer returns to New York City with injury — concerned fans react

Dylan Dreyer recently returned to New York City after enjoying a working vacation in the UK, where she co-hosted the live coverage of Royal Ascot for NBC.

And on Tuesday, the NBC star was spotted with an injury in a backstage video with her Today co-star Sheinelle Jones, at the SiriusXM studios.

The pair were having fun teasing the latest episode of podcast show Off the Rails, and while fans were excited to listen to the upcoming show, many expressed concern over Dylan's wrist, which was in a wrist support.

"Dylan, what happened to your wrist?" one wrote, while another commented: "Is your wrist okay Dylan?"

Dylan had a lovely time in the UK and made sure to stock up on British treats for her family too. She shared a photo of her grocery basket at British supermarket Waitrose, revealing a load of gluten-free products, including biscuits and cakes, for her husband and sons to enjoy.

The entire family moved to a gluten free diet back in 2023 to support Dylan's oldest son Calvin, seven, who is celiac.

Dylan wrote in the caption: "Not sure I thought this through but the price was right!! And I found some fun foods! (And an adorable hand soap too!)"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer was in the UK last week reporting on Royal Ascot

Dylan purchased 17 items for a total of £41.30, which equates to $52.30. Comments included: "I can't believe you got all of that for so little," while another wrote: "That's so reasonable!" A third added: "And look how much cheaper groceries are in the UK vs the US! And that’s Waitrose a higher end UK grocery store!"

Dylan is married to husband Brian Fierra and the couple are parents to Calvin, as well as younger sons Oliver, four, and Russell (Rusty), two.

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons

The couple are raising their children in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City, and recently Dylan's co-star Craig Melvin went over to her home to help babysit her boys as part of a dare on the Today Show.

Dylan and Brian also have a beautiful home by the coast in New York, where they tend to spend weekends and the holidays. Their house is a stone's throw away from the beach, allowing for plenty of room for their sons to run around outside.

© NBC Dylan with her Today Show co-stars

Dylan is a well-known TV star but previously surprised her co-stars by admitting that she was shy. She was appearing in an interview as part of the Fireside Chat with NBCU Academy, and spoke about her previous jobs while talking to NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah.

She was joined by her Third Hour co-stars Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones and made the admission that she had previously been to see a personality coach.

© Instagram Dylan with her family in NYC

The admission shocked Craig, who couldn't control his laughter as he took in what Dylan had said. "Why did you give him that?" Sheinelle asked, as Craig continued to laugh. "A personality coach?" he repeated as he asked Dylan to expand. "Well because I'm shy," she replied. "No you're not!" Craig replied. "Not now, but it takes me a while to open up," she explained.

Still laughing, Craig asked what the personality coach had to offer, to which the star admitted: "He said 'I don't know what to do to help you, you just need to relax and get more comfortable!" "I love your personality," Zinhle chimed in, to which Craig quipped: "Because she had a coach!"