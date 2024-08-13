Inside Freddie Flintoff's 'horror' crash and how it changed him

Freddie Flintoff sustained major injuries in a crash in December 2022, a move that prompted the shelving of Top Gear and a semi-retirement from public life for the former cricket star.

The star is returning to the BBC on Tuesday, presenting a series titled: Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on Tour, a follow-up to his moving Field of Dreams in which he coached a brand-new team made up of teens from his home town of Preston.

WATCH: See the trailer for Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: On Tour

Freddie is not shying away from the injuries that he sustained in the crash back in 2022, but what exactly happened to the presenter. Here's all you need to know…

Freddie's crash

While filming for Top Gear, Freddie was involved in a major crash, which resulted in his face being dragged across the tarmac. There have been conflicting reports on the speed of the incident, with initial reports suggesting a high-speed incident, while some sources say the accident "could happen to anyone".

The crash, which involved another member of crew, took place at the show's test track at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. The crash required Freddie to be airlifted to hospital with the presenter's son later saying his dad was "lucky to be alive".

© Vincent Dolman Freddie was on the stars of Top Gear

In his new series, Freddie reflected: "I genuinely should not be here after what happened."

The accident led to the BBC suspending filming for Top Gear, before deciding to shelve the series for the foreseeable future.

© Gareth Copley The star received a substantial payout from the BBC

A statement from the broadcaster said: "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. We understand [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

It's believed that the BBC paid the presenter and former sports star £9 million.

Freddie's injuries

Following the crash, Freddie sustained fractured ribs and facial injuries. The former cricket star has undergone numerous operations for his facial scars, which have now partially but not completely healed.

© Matt West/Shutterstock Freddie has required multiple surgeries for his facial injuries

Freddie initially chose to heal in private, but the star has been making more prominent public appearances as of late.

Mental impact

The accident has clearly had an emotional impact on Freddie, who has previously been described by his family as a "daredevil".

Opening up in the new series, Freddie explains: "I thought I could just shake it off… but it's not been a case of that. It's been a lot harder than I thought. As much as I've wanted to go out and do things, I've just not been able to.

© Crew Freddie opened up about the mental impact on his new series

"I was full of anxiety. I had nightmares, I had flashbacks. It's been so hard to cope with. But some of these lads have had a tough life. You've got to try and put it into perspective and I feel guilty I can't do that. I don’t want to sit here and feel sorry for myself, I don't want sympathy."

When asked by a teammate on the show if he thought he'd ever be "100 per cent better", Freddie replied: "I'm not sure I ever will again, to be honest. I'm better than I was. I don't know what completely better is. I am what I am now, I'm different to what I was, that's something I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life. Better, no. Different."