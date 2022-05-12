The Games star Freddie Flintoff's £5.25m mansion belonged to footballer friend – take a tour The former cricketer bought his new home in July 2021

When he's not busy filming TV shows including Top Gear and The Games, Freddie Flintoff enjoys spending time at home with his wife Rachael and their four children – and they have the most impressive property to live in.

RELATED: Meet The Games presenter Freddie Flintoff's house

Freddie reportedly snapped up his friend Phil Neville's £5.25million mansion in Hale, Cheshire, in July 2021, after the former footballer moved to the US to become manager of David Beckham's Inter Miami team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julie Neville gave HELLO! a tour of her home which now belongs to Freddie Flintoff

The six-bedroom home has a swimming pool, spa, gym, cinema, underground car park and a steel-lined panic room among its many impressive amenities that are sure to have attracted Freddie and his family.

MORE: Everything you need to know about The Games

Phil's wife Julie Neville previously shared an access-all-areas tour of the home in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine in 2020, showing the luxurious interiors including the pristine kitchen, grand double-height entrance hall, and large living room with a feature fireplace and grand piano.

Freddie Flintoff's home in Hale, Cheshire, belonged to Phil and Julie Neville

The entire home was decorated to perfection, meaning Freddie and Rachael would have had little work to do other than adding their own personal touches. Meanwhile, it has facilities for all the family to benefit from, including a large walk-in wardrobe and dressing room for Rachael, a spacious gym for Freddie, and an indoor swimming pool where the children will no doubt love to play.

GALLERY: Inside Freddie's co-star Holly Willoughby's £3m home

There was even a games room with table tennis, air hockey and pool tables, a pic and mix station, and an array of Phil's football memorabilia on display on the walls.

Freddie and Phil have been friends since their school days, as they both played junior cricket together for Lancashire. And while Phil is most widely known as a footballer and football manager, Freddie has previously described his friend as a "cricketing genius".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.