Huw Edwards asked to pay BBC back his salary following arrest

The BBC has asked Huw Edwards to return the salary that he earned from his arrest back in November 2023 for 'making indecent images of children'. The former newsreader was one of the highest paid BBC employees of 2023-2024, despite having left his role on medical advice - and is thought to have earned about £200,000 from the corporation since his arrest.

The BBC released a statement that read: "There is nothing more important than the public’s trust in the BBC; the BBC Board is the custodian of that trust.

"The Board has met a number of times over the last week to review information provided by the Executive relating to Huw Edwards. The Board’s focus has been principally around two issues.

"Firstly, what was known in the lead up to Mr Edwards being charged and pleading guilty last Wednesday to making indecent images of children; and, secondly, the specifics of the BBC’s handling of the complaints and the BBC’s own investigations into Mr Edwards, prior to his resignation on 22 April 2024.

"Today, the Board has authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year. Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime. Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money. He has clearly undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute."

They also confirmed that they have commissioned an independent review that will "make recommendations on practical steps that could strengthen a workplace culture in line with BBC Values".

After pleading guilty in court in late July, Huw's barrister Philip Evans KC said: "It is obvious to the court, I’m sure, that Mr Edwards was not just of good character, but of exceptional character… There’s no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has… in the traditional sense of the word, created any image of any sort.

"It is important also to remember for context that devices, Mr Edwards’ devices, have been seized, have been searched, and there’s nothing in those devices. It is only the images that are the subject of the charges that came via a WhatsApp chat.

"Mr Edwards did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else." They confirmed that they would be asking for a suspended sentence for mitigating factors. Huw will be sentenced on 16 September 2024.