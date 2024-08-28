Lana Del Rey's secrets for maintaining trim figure

Lana Del Rey headlined Reading and Leeds festival over the weekend, wowing the crowds not only with a sparkling setlist but with her beautiful looks.

The Honeymoon singer works hard to maintain her figure, signing up to hardcore gym, Dogpound, to ensure she looks and feels her best for her busy schedule, which has seen her play in Paris and the UK over the past week.

Lana, 39, joined Dogpound, where her friend Taylor Swift trains, in the spring of this year. Clearly impressed by how the trainers prepped Taylor for the Eras Tour, Lana has been working hard in the gym, which also trains Victoria's Secrets angels.

Lana Del Rey with Dogpound's founder Kirk Myers

The gym's founder, Kirk Myers, told Vogue most of his clients find him via "word of mouth," so it's fairly certain Taylor recommended the trainer to her Snow on the Beach co-star.

What is Lana Del Rey's training regime?

In a 2021 interview, when asked to share something nobody knows about her, Lana divulged: "I powerlift. I'm a big weight trainer," so this likely makes up a large element of her fitness routine at Dogpound where they create bespoke training programmes.

© Instagram Lana has been looking trim on social media

Kirk Myers told Vogue: "It's mostly one-on-one training, where I really look at your goals and what you are specifically trying to hit."

Taylor Swift opted for the training programme of a professional athlete, which helped her through her three-hour tour set of dancing and singing. Lana's music is far more sedate than her pal's, so it's unlikely she needed such an intense routine, which saw Taylor train for two hours a day, up to six times a week.

LOOK: Lana Del Rey looks sensational in revealing lingerie for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

That said, Lana certainly looks sculpted, with chiropractor Dr. Daniel Psaltis shooting down speculation that the singer has been taking Ozempic. Marvelling at her toned legs, he said: "That's not Ozempic, that's not something you can buy in the store, that's good old fashioned hard work in the gym.

© Getty Lana Del Rey powerlifts to tone her legs

"Lana Del Rey has done a full body recomposition in the last couple of months, which is the idea of staying the same weight but getting a lot more lean and toned."

He continues: "Her transformation is amazing, and doable for most people," adding he believes she's been focusing on her lower body in the gym, doing squats, leg presses and deadlifts, as well as powerlifting for her newly muscular figure.

INSPIRATION: Why it really doesn't matter if you skipped your workout today – according to a PT

Dr. Psaltis adds Lana likely added more protein to her diet and kept her calorie intake the same.

Whatever she's doing, Lana certainly looks brilliant.