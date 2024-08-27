Alfonso Ribeiro teases reveal of 20-lb. weight loss ahead of special Dancing with the Stars return

When Dancing with the Stars comes back for its 33rd season on September 17, Alfonso Ribeiro will come on as a new man.

Not only is the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 52, marking his milestone tenth year as host — he now co-hosts with Julianne Hough — but it will also make for a big reveal: showcasing his 20-pound weight loss.

The America's Funniest Home Videos host has for the past few years made a commitment to his health, changing his diet with the help of his wife Angela Unkrich, and he is proud of how it has paid off.

Len Goodman tribute on Dancing with the Stars

Speaking with People ahead of the DWTS premiere, Alfonso reflected on his recent weight loss, sharing: "I've lost 20 pounds, so now I'm like, 'Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.'"

"You know, I am ready to rock," he joked, and further getting fans excited for the new season, he added: "I know that it's going to be a tight season and we are gonna have some fun. It's gonna be great and the dancing will be better than ever."

In addition to him and Julianne, who host the show, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba return as judges. So far, only Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, a.k.a. Pommel Horse Hero, has been announced as a contestant.

This will be Alfonso's tenth year as host and Julianne's second

Alfonso has previously opened up about how it was an undisclosed health scare concerning his youngest son Anders that inspired his family to change their eating habits and lifestyle for the better.

He shares sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, nine, and Anders Reyn, eight, plus daughter Ava, four, with his wife Angela, who he married in 2012, plus he also has a 20-year-old daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

DWTS returns September 17

Speaking with Tamron Hall on her talk show last year, Alfonso explained that Anders "had a health issue" that made them subsequently learn "how to feed him," which includes keeping a fully non-toxic household to ensure he is always "pain free."

He lost weight with the help of his wife

Detailing what that looks like, he said: "We live a completely non-toxic life where we don't eat any sugar… Gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from," and noted that "people are always in pain," but since "learning how to eat properly," that's no longer the case. "I live a virtually pain-free life because nothing's swollen, right?"

The Ribeiro family in 2021

The father-of-four went on: "It is so crazy, like, we will all put 'super unleaded' in our cars but we'll put below 'regular' in our bodies, right? And you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues."

Plus, regardless of the Ribeiro family's dietary restrictions, that's not to say neither Alfonso, his wife, nor their kids are missing out on the yummiest treats possible, thanks to Angela's cooking. "I have some of the best desserts ever because my wife makes it," he explained, and even admitted: "Like, we're looking to make a cookbook because, like, the way she makes the cakes…"