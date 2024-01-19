Lana Del Rey looks sensational in revealing lingerie for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Lana Del Rey has recently made a dazzling appearance as the face of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day collection, set to be released on January 23.

The 38-year-old singer has captivated fans with her alluring looks, showcased in a series of photos on Instagram.

The photos feature Lana embracing her signature romantic and retro style, posing in a range of enticing ensembles from the collection.

In one image, she's seen in a satin blue and lace bodysuit, seductively posed inside a giant heart, with matching bows in her hair and her hands clad in elegant gloves.

Another striking image displays Lana curled up with a heart-shaped bouquet of white flowers, wearing the brand's lacy pink teddy and satin gloves.

She also stuns in a silky black nightgown adorned with lace and a matching veil, showcasing one leg with an arrow striking her heart.

Further showcasing the collection's versatility, Lana elegantly poses in a heart print top and matching bottoms, with an apple pierced by an arrow resting atop her head. In yet another look, she wows in a sexy red top, donning a heart eye patch.

The Valentine's collection, featuring an array of lingerie, sleepwear, and a 'play kit,' will be available with prices ranging from $16 to $126.

Kim Kardashian, a fervent admirer of Lana's music, must have found collaborating with the singer particularly meaningful.

Kim's fondness for Lana's track Young and Beautiful is well-known, having been played by a brass band when Kanye West proposed to her in 2013.

Lana even performed at Kim and Kanye's rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles, according to W Magazine, delivering renditions of Blue Jeans, Young and Beautiful, and Summertime Sadness.

In a conversation with Vogue, Lana revealed how her involvement with SKIMS materialized. Seeking a sold-out Swarovski dress from the brand, Lana's request coincided with SKIMS' interest in working with her.

"It was kind of a cool coincidence... So it all happened at the exact same minute, which I took as a serendipitous sign," Lana shared. She expressed her admiration for SKIMS, noting, "I just love how well it's doing for her. And second of all, I do wear basics on most days."

Lana also opened up about the collaborative process with photographer Nadia Lee Cohen for the SKIMS shoot. She appreciated the Valentine's Day concept driven by Nadia and Kim, highlighting the distinctive blonde look they wanted for her in the campaign.

"I worked with [Nadia] before, and I love everything she does... I was hoping [our shoot] would have a little bit of a sixties flare, too," she added.

The West Coast singer further shared a video and several images from the campaign shoot on social media, expressing her excitement: "Good morning Skims! Excited to be your valentine."

