Gardeners' World star Carol Klein bravely reveals double mastectomy

Carol Klein is a gardening expert and broadcaster who frequently contributes to the beloved BBC programme, Gardeners' World, which also features adored TV stars, Monty Don and Adam Frost.

But until recently, viewers and followers of the show may not have been aware that Carol was going through a breast cancer journey after receiving a diagnosis earlier this year.

In a candid interview with The Times, the 79-year-old former teacher expressed how she dealt with the shocking news and the medical proceedings that followed.

© BBC Studios Carol Klein on Gardeners' World

Carol Klein's breast cancer journey

In the interview, published last month, Carol said candidly: "I didn't think, 'Why me?' when I got breast cancer. I thought, 'Why not me?' One in seven women have a brush so it could easily be me. I had a double mastectomy and carried on in my garden."

Carol also explained how she was "lucky" to receive the all-clear but was conscious of others going through their own journey with the disease.

"I was lucky. A couple of years ago, I thought there was something weird about my breast, but the local doctor wasn't too fussed. Then I noticed the nipple had become depressed, so I went to the hospital for tests earlier this year. Both sides were cancerous."

The BBC presenter added: "I got the all-clear when I had just finished doing a podcast at the Chelsea Flower Show. I was thrilled.

© the_carol_klein/Instagram Carol Klein with her husband Neil

"I haven't been overjubilant, because others have told me so many worse cancer stories. But I do think gardening is a wonderful way of keeping calm and carrying on, it's so soothing."

Carol, who was chatting to the Times to discuss her latest book, Hortobiography, also expressed how important gardening is for everyone to embrace. "We need to put kids in touch with the earth. They all ought to learn gardening, and the elderly should be encouraged to keep gardening too.

"It's great for mental and physical health, apart from the odd back problem."

All about Gardeners' World star, Carol Klein

Carol has been married to husband Neil Klein since 1978, which is when the couple moved to their stunning Devon property. While not much is known about Neil, Carol can often be found sharing sweet moments with her husband on her Instagram page at @the_carol_klein.

The couple are parents to two daughters, Annie and Alice. While Annie lives in California, Alice is closer to home in Lewisham and is mum to two children.