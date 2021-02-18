Everything you need to know about Carol Klein: age, children, net worth and more Find out more about the Gardening with Carol Klein star here

Carol Klein has been a regular on our TV screens for many years now and has inspired countless new gardeners to take up the trowel thanks to her down-to-earth approach to gardening.

In her new Channel 5 show, Gardening with Carol Klein, the presenter and gardening expert is back doing what she does best as she takes viewers through the stunning grounds of her Devon home, Glebe Cottage.

But what do you know about Carol beside her knack for gardening? We did some investigating and here's everything you need to know about the presenter...

How old is Carol Klein?

Carol Klein was born in Walkden, Lancashire on June 24 1945, making her 75 years old. Her love for gardening started at a young age and was inspired by both her mother and her grandfather, whose allotment she enjoyed. Although she initially pursued a career in teaching, she eventually made the leap and turned her hobby into a full-time career.

She made her television debut on Gardeners' World in 1988 at the age of 43 and has since presented other gardening programmes such as Wild About the Garden and Real Gardens.

Is Carol Klein married?

Carol has been married to husband Neil Klein, 67, since at least 1978, which is when the couple moved to their stunning Devon property. While not much is known about Neil, Carol can often be found sharing sweet moments with her husband on her Instagram page.

Carol and husband Neil

No matter how long they've been together, though, it seems the spark is still there, as Neil gifted the gardening pro the most incredible present for her 70th birthday - a life-size gypsy caravan for the garden! The authentic and meticulously painted caravan now sits at the bottom of her garden and functions as both a shelter for visitors and a unique outdoor feature.

Does Carol Klein have children?

Carol is both a mum and a grandmother! She and Neil are parents to two daughters, Annie and Alice. While Annie, 40, lives in California, Alice, 38, is closer to home in Lewisham - and recently gave birth to her second child.

Carol Klein will open the doors of her Devon home for the new show

Carol opened up about meeting her new grandson for the first time before lockdown set in last March while talking to The Telegraph. She said: "We just saw him before lockdown – it was fantastic to have had that hug, it keeps you going." She also added that the family have lots of Facetime calls to stay connected.

What is Carol Klein's net worth?

On top of her presenting career, Carol is a prolific writer and has penned numerous horticultural books, including the bestselling Grow Your Own Veg. She also writes regularly for national newspapers, so we wouldn't be surprised if the gardening expert has amassed quite a fortune over the years! Unfortunately, information on Carol's net worth isn't readily available.

Carol Klein and the Queen mother

Carol has been exhibiting her fabulous floral arrangements at the annual Chelsea Flower Show in 1990 - although last year the event was cancelled. During an unearthed interview on Gardeners World, Carol recalled how much the Queen Mother enjoyed the shows, who visited most years before her death in 2001.

The Queen Mother enjoyed attending the Chelsea Flower Show

She said: "You couldn't keep the Queen Mother out of Chelsea – she loved it! She used to be driven around in a golf buggy and would ask her driver to stop near me so we could chat about my flowers."

She added: "I've met Prince Charles and the Queen – who loves gardens so she's keen to chat."

