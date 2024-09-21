Sir Tom Jones joined The Voice coaching team in 2012 and has become a firm favourite in the red chair.

During his time on the show, the music icon has had two hip replacements - on his left in 2017 and his right in 2022. The 'Sexbomb' singer, 84, has revealed the health hack that got him through painful periods in between hip replacements and it is certainly unexpected.

© Getty The Welsh singer has had two hip replacements

The Welsh singer has confessed to having hung like a bat to relieve his painful hips. He went through sessions of inversion therapy which sees the patient strapped to a table and turned upside down to ease pain.

The 'She's A Lady' singer reportedly has one of the contraptions backstage as theoretically, the pressure of being upside down and shifting the body's gravity eases the pressure on the joint.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Sir Tom opened up about his health journey with his hips prior to the right replacement.

© Samir Hussein Tom Jones struggled with standing to sing

"I do four songs, sit down, and say, look, normally I would get up after this, but tonight just on the stool just to take the weight off this leg. And I found that I could sing easier sitting than standing," the star shared.

© ITV/Rachel Joseph/Shutterstock Tom has his inversion therapy equipment backstage

He added that he wasn't taking painkillers or following a special diet while waiting for his right hip replacement, but was "just biding my time until I can get in there to get a new hip."

"Papa has two new hips now!," Sir Tom penned following his second surgery. "For all those concerned and sent in well wishes, I am pleased to report my recent surgery went very well, I'm following orders and doing my physio, so happy to say I will be back soon!"

Sir Tom's health journey

In 2017, the hitmaker spoke about how the pain he experienced with his left hip prior to the replacement, revealing that he couldn't get rid of the dull ache.

© Getty Tom has spoken about his aching hips

The musician also opened up on BBC Radio 2 about his weight loss which he achieved via a paleo diet, meaning he stuck to eating lean meat, fish, veggies, and nuts.

"I was putting too much weight on. I didn't think I was going to and I left the working out for a bit, thought I'd keep a check on it," the ITV star admitted.

© Getty Tom Jones admitted to going on a weight loss journey for the sake of his health

"But with the Christmas puddings and cakes, before I knew it I was 230lb (16.4 stone) which was 30lb more than I should be. I couldn't get into my suits. That's when I thought: 'This has got to stop'."

© Getty Tom Jones has been singing since the 1960s

One thing that can be said for Sir Tom's health is that his voice is in stellar shape. He previously told The Mirror: "Well, thank God my voice is still working. I am 83 years old. I mean I can't believe it, but it is true.

© ITV/Rachel Joseph/Shutterstock Tom frequently bursts into song on The Voice

"When I am singing I am like, 'How the hell is this coming out of me? Honestly. If the voice was not there I am sure I would be going, 'Urgh, I don't want to do so many shows,' but I love it as the voice is still working!"

