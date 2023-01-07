Gwen Stefani's career-threatening injury: all the details The Voice star suffered an injury on a flight

The Voice star Gwen Stefani has been a constant on the showbiz scene since the nineties, but she once sustained an injury that put her career in jeopardy.

Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton, shared that his wife flew on an airplane with a head cold, with the pressure in the cabin causing her eardrum to burst.

A burst eardrum would have spelled trouble for Gwen, as the injury can result in hearing loss, ringing ears and spinning sensations – all of which would have been an issue for her career as a performer.

Speaking of Gwen's ailment, which occurred in 2017, Blake told Entertainment Tonight: "I mean pop – blow your eardrum out – I don’t even know how that happens. I don’t know how it heals either. But, she says she can hear now. She’ll be all right."

Luckily for Gwen, a burst eardrum normally heals itself within a few weeks without treatment, however if it fails to heal, surgery can be required.

Gwen Stefani suffered an injury on a flight

Gwen has been the subject of pregnancy speculation over the last few weeks – and she added fuel to the fire in late December when she teased a big announcement is on the way.

The Voice star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of her holding up a long, rectangular object that had a black and white Gif placed over the top to obscure its contents. "It's getting harder to keep this a secret," the caption read.

Gwen Stefani teased big news on her Instagram

Fans rushed to comment, with many believing that Gwen was holding a pregnancy test and about to announce that she is expecting her first child with Blake.

Gwen was likely promoting new makeup from her collection

However, it transpired that the No Doubt singer was teasing the release of a new product from her cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty.

