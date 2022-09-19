Camila Cabello's battle with anxiety in her own words The 25-year-old singer kept it a secret

Camila Cabello has forged an incredible career as a confident and much-loved pop star, but it hasn't come without it's struggles.

The singer - who has joined The Voice as it's latest judge - recently revealed that she suffered with "crippling" anxiety which left her feeling at an "all time low".

Speaking at the Variety’s Power of Women event where she was honored earlier this year, she said that while in the band, Fifth Harmony, her mental health took a serious decline - but she kept it a secret.

"I didn't have space for anything else because my own struggle to just be okay was consuming it all," she shared.

"Throughout my treatment, a lot of which happened during the pandemic and after, I discovered I suddenly had space for creativity again, for intimate friendships, for new hobbies, for activism. And those things made me feel more connected, grounded, and more myself than ever.

Camila continued: "I realized I can't pour from an empty cup — I can't be present for my career or my family or my community if I don't find the space to heal myself. It was a difficult lesson to learn, because as women, we’re often expected to be everything, for everyone, all the time."

Camila has shared her struggles with anxiety

She paid tribute to the women in the world who "often feel the weight of the world on their shoulders, every day, organizers on the frontlines — especially women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and others with marginalized identities," she said.

"It's often unrecognized, thankless work, and it comes with long hours, too few resources, and tons of emotional — and often traumatic — experiences."

Camila kept her mental health battles a secret

Camila then added: "My mental health journey showed me that no matter who you are, no matter how much you love what you do, you can’t keep going if you don’t have the resources, time, space and tools to heal. I realised the importance of taking care of myself, but even more so, I realised that I need to help others do the same."

