How Victoria Beckham's 'strict' health routine impacts Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola

Over the years, Victoria Beckham has been open about her extremely strict health and fitness routine.

She most recently spoke about her regime on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, telling her fellow A-lister: "I enjoy my life but I am very strict.

"Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth," she said of how vital exercise is in her life.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham takes her health and wellbeing routine seriously

"I get up and I work out five days a week," Victoria continued. "I do an hour an half, to an hour and 45 minutes a day. For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

It seems Victoria's dedication to her health has rubbed off onto her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, who shared an insight into his own daily schedule.

"We live in LA so I have a very strict routine," the budding chef told Delish about his daily routine with his wife, Nicola Pelz Beckham. Further elaborating, Brooklyn added: "I wake up, take my dogs out, work out, and then if I'm not doing anything I go back and I prep and I just cook the whole day."

© River Callaway Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have a strict routine too

Nicola is as keen exerciser too. In the past she as shared that she loves hot yoga and spin classes, and prefers to work out indoors. The Lola actress shared she isn't a fan of running, preferring to walk.

Despite preferring indoor sweat sessions, Nicola has posted videos of herself on bike rides, and swimming too – so it seems she's a fan of most exercises, though she did say on Instagram: "I'm awful at bike riding," and: "Swimming is not my strong suit."

© Claudio Lavenia Nicola prefers to work out indoors

Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage

Brooklyn gave further insight into his and Nicola's dynamic, detailing: "Our favourite thing is staying in, watching our TV show or watching a movie.

"She does a face mask. We just hang out with our dogs and I'm cooking in the kitchen. She can't cook at all to save her life, but I do love her by my side because she makes the drinks, I make the food, and we're a good little duo.”

He went on to share Nicola's favourite at-home meal, revealing: "A go-to date night meal is my seven-hour slow cook spaghetti bolognese. That is my favourite to cook but also it's her favourite."