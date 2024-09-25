Victoria Beckham has eaten the 'same meal for 25 years' to maintain her sculpted physique

Victoria Beckham has worked hard for her sculpted physique, dedicating several hours a week to her "non-negotiable" disciplined personal training sessions.
No toned body was built without a meticulously planned, protein-rich diet, however, of which the former Spice Girl is a major fan.
Victoria's husband David Beckham previously left fans surprised when he revealed his wife has eaten the same meal every day for more than two decades.
"Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years," David revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. "Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that."
Earlier this year, VB's daughter Harper, 13, also exposed her mum's lack of cooking skills. "Mummy you can't even make cereal…" said the teenager on an Instagram Story. "Well you can make chicken kiev, but that comes from M&S." Perhaps that explains Victoria's taste for a single-meal diet…
In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Victoria gave a full breakdown of her meal plan, confirming her eating habits are a little more balanced than her husband suggests.
"I'm flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out," she told the retailer, before adding: "But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."
She went on to share what she likes to tuck into, explaining: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated."I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocados and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 per cent."
Victoria also reportedly enjoys a smoothie, revealing she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet - so she's off to a good start with her five-a-day.
The mother-of-four also revealed on Instagram that she occasionally opts for Ezekiel 4:9 cereal, described as 'sprouted grain crunchy cereal' which is packed full of fibre and superfoods to aid digestion and help promote a healthy gut.
VB appeared to enjoy this with a splash of milk and a plate of fresh berries, which have proven benefits of giving skin a natural glow.
What's on the menu for Victoria Beckham at lunch?
Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods, so much so that she has admitted to eating several per day. She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.
In March, Victoria shared a video of the then-ten-year-old's efforts, who could be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli." We're seeing a fish theme here!
What snacks does Victoria Beckham eat?
While showing off the healthy homemade snack she was serving her children, the former Spice Girls star admitted she also satisfies her cravings in between meals with healthy seeds.
Her go-to after-school snack for the Beckham brood is mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. Next to a photo of a tray of seeds, she wrote: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"
"This is where I sound even more boring in the food department," declared the star to River Cafe Table 4 podcast host Ruth Rogers on her snack habits.
While most people prefer to indulge in sweet treats, Victoria craves salt when she's feeling peckish. "I like wholegrain toast with salt on it. It’s that carby thing, isn't it? It's that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.
"I'm a savoury person as opposed to a sweet person," said the mother-of-four, who also admitted: "I'm a very fussy eater and I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don't like oils or butter or sauces."
