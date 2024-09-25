Victoria Beckham has eaten the 'same meal for 25 years' to maintain her sculpted physique

Victoria Beckham has worked hard for her sculpted physique, dedicating several hours a week to her "non-negotiable" disciplined personal training sessions.

No toned body was built without a meticulously planned, protein-rich diet, however, of which the former Spice Girl is a major fan.

Victoria's husband David Beckham previously left fans surprised when he revealed his wife has eaten the same meal every day for more than two decades.

Victoria Beckham rarely deviates from her go-to meal of fish and steamed vegetables, according to her husband David

"Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years," David revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. "Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that."

Earlier this year, VB's daughter Harper, 13, also exposed her mum's lack of cooking skills. "Mummy you can't even make cereal…" said the teenager on an Instagram Story. "Well you can make chicken kiev, but that comes from M&S." Perhaps that explains Victoria's taste for a single-meal diet…

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Victoria gave a full breakdown of her meal plan, confirming her eating habits are a little more balanced than her husband suggests.

"I'm flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out," she told the retailer, before adding: "But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."

She went on to share what she likes to tuck into, explaining: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated."I am disciplined with my eating – that's how I find I get the most out of my body. My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocados and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 per cent."

HELLO!'s Georgia Brown previously followed Victoria's disciplined daily diet for a week, concluding that it was one of the most difficult celebrity diets she had tried.

So what exactly is on Posh Spice's plate? Keep scrolling to discover everything Victoria Beckham eats in a day…

Victoria Beckham's go-to breakfast © Instagram Victoria's ingredients for her super green smoothie she calls the 'green monster' Mrs Beckham ditches the traditional early morning drink of tea in favour of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. "Each morning, the first thing I do is have three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees," she told Net-A-Porter. READ: Victoria Beckham's secret for super toned arms: 3 moves to try at home Victoria also reportedly enjoys a smoothie, revealing she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet - so she's off to a good start with her five-a-day.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria's breakfast often includes a healthy concoction of Ezekiel 4:9 cereal The mother-of-four also revealed on Instagram that she occasionally opts for Ezekiel 4:9 cereal, described as 'sprouted grain crunchy cereal' which is packed full of fibre and superfoods to aid digestion and help promote a healthy gut. VB appeared to enjoy this with a splash of milk and a plate of fresh berries, which have proven benefits of giving skin a natural glow.

What's on the menu for Victoria Beckham at lunch? © Rex Victoria revealed she enjoys several avocados a day Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods, so much so that she has admitted to eating several per day. She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.

@victoriabeckham #StitchPosh to show me how Posh you really are TikTok... and tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh. I can’t wait to see x VB ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham Store Meanwhile, fresh fish is also a favourite of Victoria's, and she revealed there was one particular dish that she labelled as "life-changing". In 2018, she shared a photo of her lunch on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was tucking into "life-changing" tequila and lime cooked jumbo prawns.

Victoria's 'Posh' dinner © Instagram Victoria and David are often seen enjoying dinner dates together Swapping out traditional spaghetti for a healthy alternative, the mum-of-four has been known to dine on spicy prawn courgetti mixed with vibrant vegetables for dinner. Meanwhile, her daughter Harper proved herself to be quite the chef during the coronavirus lockdown and showcased her skills by treating her mum to a delicious fish dinner. In March, Victoria shared a video of the then-ten-year-old's efforts, who could be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli." We're seeing a fish theme here!

What snacks does Victoria Beckham eat? © Instagram The fashion mogul enjoys seeds and wholegrain snacks While showing off the healthy homemade snack she was serving her children, the former Spice Girls star admitted she also satisfies her cravings in between meals with healthy seeds. Her go-to after-school snack for the Beckham brood is mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. Next to a photo of a tray of seeds, she wrote: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!" READ: Victoria Beckham shares the secret to her toned glutes– and it's so easy to follow