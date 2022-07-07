David Beckham shares Victoria's health struggle nobody knew about – full details The Beckhams all suffer in the summer

David Beckham revealed the health condition that Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all suffer from – and this year, he's been struck down too!

READ: David Beckham reveals his 'regret' over son Brooklyn's wedding gift

Speaking to GQ, David spoke about his hay fever, explaining: "The kids and my wife get it every year but this is the first time I've struggled with it." David was reportedly sniffling and looking red around the eyes during the interview.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals why David Beckham is officially husband goals

The former athlete spoke about his eyes streaming earlier this month while on a dog walk, but ever resourceful, the father-of-four has a homegrown remedy.

RELATED: David Beckham reveals health condition he's never discussed before

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals stunning details of date night with David Beckham

"I'm making my own honey, which they say is one way of reducing the symptoms," he explained.

David has been keeping bees since 2020, with the process of putting together a flat-pack beehive during the pandemic documented by his wife Victoria.

Victoria and all of the Beckham children have hay fever, says David

"David decided to start building beehives," VB said in the video, adding: "Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary in style

Another treatment David could try for his hay fever is acupuncture, which he is already a fan of for exercise recovery. Marmapuncture, a specific type of acupuncture that uses fewer needles, is particularly beneficial for those with hay fever.

David Beckham with his beehives

Marmapuncture helps with hay fever because your reaction to pollen is an immune response - it’s your body’s way of dealing with an irritant. Acupuncture helps balance the body’s energy system and immune response.

READ: David Beckham workout secret: 'the one thing that repairs me'

Hopefully Victoria and the kids have some advice for David too!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.