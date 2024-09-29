David and Victoria Beckham buying new $80m waterfront Miami mansion - report

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly in the process of expanding their property portfolio with a new home in Miami.

According to The Real Deal, former England captain David and fashion designer VB are buying a swanky waterfront mansion in Miami Beach. The property, which boasts an impressive nine bedrooms, is currently on the market for an eye-watering $80 million.

Previous descriptions of the property show that the property includes nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a gym, a spa, a home cinema, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen and lounge.

Power couple David and Victoria are already proud owners of an ultra-luxe penthouse in Miami.

Their property is located in the One Hundred Museum building, and has been designed to echo a seven-star hotel.

Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking ocean views, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Their luxurious London home

David, 49, and former Spice Girl Victoria, 50, appear to spend the majority of their time in their sprawling home in Holland Park, London.

Reportedly worth a staggering £31 million, their swanky residence features six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a gym, and separate living quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved across the pond with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Their rural retreat in the Cotswolds

When the Beckham clan need their countryside fix, they escape to their gorgeous home in the Cotswolds which is thought to be worth £12 million.

Their sprawling property is a real feast for the eyes complete with a huge kitchen, acres of land for their outdoor pursuits, a plunge pool, a sauna, an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a £100k treehouse for their children, and a £50k safari-style tent for entertaining.

The couple even enlisted the help of a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond.

And in 2020, the family installed their very own beehive, with David proudly taking over the reins of managing the Beckham's honey production.

Speaking in his Netflix documentary, Beckham, David spoke fondly of his countryside retreat, saying: "I wanted a place where we could escape.

"As soon as I get into the countryside... I normally get into my country get-up which I'm not in now. I've got a stick, I walk around, sit out here with a cup of coffee."