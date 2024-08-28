Courteney Cox's kitchen at $16m beach house is nothing like Monica Geller's NYC apartment

Couretney Cox opened the doors to her dreamy Malibu mansion in a new video shared with her 15.1 million Instagram followers.

The Friends star, who shares her $9 million beachfront bolthole with her long-term partner Johnny McDaid, 47, and daughter Coco Arquette, 19, often posts comedic videos filmed from inside the breathtaking property.

Courteney Cox's hotel-worthy bathroom will blow your mind

In her latest skit, Courteney's kitchen became the backdrop for her playful antics. The chic and minimal space gave off an effortless bohemian vibe, with moody dark interiors and natural wood details adding dimension to the light-filled room.

© Instagram Courteney's kitchen is flooded with natural light It's clear to see the Scream actress favours curation over clutter, with each shelf in her kitchen lined with colour-coordinated vases and abstract sculptures. Courteney's countertops are adorned with flecked black granite, while her rustic slate flooring gives the space an organic aesthetic.

© Instagram The actress' kitchen has a flat-screen TV The room also features dark wood cabinetry with a modern double oven. Courteney's kitchen also has a stove built into her island.

In conversation with interiors blog One King's Lane, Courteney revealed her now-earthy toned kitchen and dining space wasn't always so. © Instagram Courteney's home features a large gate for security "My kitchen is white lacquer, and it’s very stark and very bright - and that’s what a beach house should be," she said in the archived post. "It’s a very open, airy thing. But then because this is my primary home I also want it to be cozy. So I just painted some of the rooms darker and made it a little more… just cozier."