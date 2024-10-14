Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore details latest visit to Bruce Willis as he battles dementia
Subscribe
Demi Moore details latest visit to Bruce Willis as he battles dementia
Photo shared by Demi Moore and Emma Heming on Instagram on Father's Day 2024 of Bruce Willis with his daughter Scout© Instagram

Demi Moore details latest visit to Bruce Willis as he battles dementia

The pair were married for 11 years and share three children 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore opened up further about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis' health battle and shared what her visits with him are really like.

The Ghost actress was being honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival over the weekend, when she opened up about Bruce during a live discussion. 

She confessed the Die Hard actor is currently "stable" amid his front-temporal dementia (FTD) battle, and the family are learning to accept the diagnosis and Bruce's future. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates 69th birthday with his family

"You know, I've said this before," Demi said. "The disease is what the disease is. I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

She said she visited him "two days ago," when she brought her granddaughter, Louetta — Rumer Willis' daughter — to see him. 

Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)© Rich Fury
Bruce retired after his diagnosis

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," Demi added. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness.

"And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

demi moore and bruce willis 2018© Getty Images
Bruce and Demi have remained friends

Demi shares her three grown daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout with Bruce.

Tallulah made her first solo live TV appearance recently, to sit down with Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to discuss her journey with autism and her father's health.

Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis celebrate Bruce Willis' 60th birthday at Harlow on March 21, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
Tallulah recently spoke about her dad's health

She was asked how her dad was doing, and she responded: "He's doing stable, which in this situation is good," before she got choked up thinking about her dad. 

"It's hard," she added. "There's painful days. But there's so much love! And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted. And I really do think that we would be best friends. I think he's very proud of me."

Actor Bruce Willis (L) and his wife English model Emma Heming attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City© ANGELA WEISS
Bruce is married to Emma

Bruce is also a dad to his two youngest daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, who he shares with his wife, Emma Heming. 

The model has also been candid about her husband's dementia battle and acts as his carer. 

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's "Chicago" on Broadway at The Ambassador Theater on September 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)© Bruce Glikas
Bruce is being supported by his blended family

"The gift that keeps on giving," she has called Bruce. "Love. Patience. Resilience. So much and he's teaching me and our whole family. For me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone. This is the power of Bruce."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More