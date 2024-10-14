Demi Moore details latest visit to Bruce Willis as he battles dementia

Demi Moore opened up further about her ex-husband, Bruce Willis' health battle and shared what her visits with him are really like.

The Ghost actress was being honored with the Career Achievement in Acting Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival over the weekend, when she opened up about Bruce during a live discussion.

She confessed the Die Hard actor is currently "stable" amid his front-temporal dementia (FTD) battle, and the family are learning to accept the diagnosis and Bruce's future.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates 69th birthday with his family

"You know, I've said this before," Demi said. "The disease is what the disease is. I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

She said she visited him "two days ago," when she brought her granddaughter, Louetta — Rumer Willis' daughter — to see him.

© Rich Fury Bruce retired after his diagnosis

"What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at," Demi added. "When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. "But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness.

"And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi have remained friends

Demi shares her three grown daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout with Bruce.

Tallulah made her first solo live TV appearance recently, to sit down with Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to discuss her journey with autism and her father's health.

© Getty Images Tallulah recently spoke about her dad's health

She was asked how her dad was doing, and she responded: "He's doing stable, which in this situation is good," before she got choked up thinking about her dad.

"It's hard," she added. "There's painful days. But there's so much love! And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted. And I really do think that we would be best friends. I think he's very proud of me."

© ANGELA WEISS Bruce is married to Emma

Bruce is also a dad to his two youngest daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, who he shares with his wife, Emma Heming.

The model has also been candid about her husband's dementia battle and acts as his carer.

© Bruce Glikas Bruce is being supported by his blended family

"The gift that keeps on giving," she has called Bruce. "Love. Patience. Resilience. So much and he's teaching me and our whole family. For me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone. This is the power of Bruce."