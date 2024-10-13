T.J. Holmes reveals how long-awaited moment with Amy Robach ended in disaster

Running is more than just a shared hobby for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, it's basically a lifestyle for the pair. They were brought together by their shared love for the sport, and now participate in competitive marathons quite often.

Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, took off for Chicago this weekend to participate in the Chicago Marathon, having trained for months for the run. This year's race kicked off bright and early the morning of Sunday, October 13 and ended earlier today with Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich breaking the world record by nearly two minutes.

However, while the race started off in earnest for the TV couple, it ended in unfortunate manner for T.J., who documented his race from start to finish on his Instagram Stories.

He started off by sharing a photo of the massive crowd that had gathered to not only participate, but also watch the marathon, which runs 26.2 miles long and takes runners through some of the most picturesque neighborhoods and attractions that the Windy City has to offer.

T.J. started off the race by cutely leaning up against his girlfriend and then taking off, taking pictures along the way of the many encouraging signs people held up, some of which read "Smile! You paid to do this!" and "May the course be with you!"

While he captured himself making it past the 15 mile mark, he then stopped posting for a couple hours, before returning with a photo of himself strapped into a stretcher in an ambulance.

It's unclear what exactly happened, which could range from a foot injury to exhaustion. "So, this happened," he simply captioned the photo with a crying face emoji.

Previously, though, T.J. did document on social media that he was dealing with a handicap to start with, having injured his Achilles tendon earlier this week while he was in the midst of training for the marathon.

"Still trying to get this Achilles in time for the Chicago marathon – on SUNDAY!" he wrote alongside a photo of himself trying to ease the pain by dunking his foot into an ice bath.

T.J. and Amy have both been training and running marathons for quite a while, many of them together, and it was in fact their many running exploits that brought them closer together while their respective marriages were coming to an end.

After their relationship was made public in November 2022, and their eventual termination from the ABC network and Good Morning America the following month, they went radio silent before making their return to social media months later with a photo of them training for an upcoming NYC marathon.

Earlier this year, T.J. asked Amy about her goals for the year on their podcast Amy & T.J., and she mentioned that running another marathon was definitely one of them. "I mean definitely a marathon is on mine for sure," she replied.

"Probably New York. We were talking, we were throwing around Chicago yesterday as a possibility and one of these days, I do wanna do London, but I've missed the boat for this year because it's in April. That's on my vision board."