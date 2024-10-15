Jamie Foxx gets emotional as he shares 'artistic explanation' of mystery illness

Jamie Foxx was overcome with emotion when he returned to the stage for the first time in 18 years earlier this month.

The 56-year-old recorded his upcoming Netflix special, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx, in Atlanta and took to Instagram to reflect on the experience on Monday.

Jamie shared two photos of himself on stage, one of which saw him wiping away tears from his eyes, alongside a poignant message in which he spoke about his 2023 health scare which saw him hospitalized in Atlanta after suffering a "medical complication".

He began: "God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia.

"I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven't been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that's what you were."

Describing his one-man show, Jamie said that it is an "artistic explanation" of his health scare, which put him in a "20-day coma".

He continued: "When people ask me is this a stand-up comedy show I say no it's an artistic explanation. Of something that went terribly wrong.

"But thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most."

He added: "#nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance thank you ATLANTA."

© Instagram Jamie called his one-man show an 'artistic explanation' of his illness

In July, Jamie shared an insight into his mysterious medical emergency, telling fans that he was hospitalized after taking Advil for a "bad headache".

"It started with a bad headache," he recounted in a video filmed in Phoenix. "I asked for Advil, and the next thing I knew, I woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened."

© Getty Images Jamie and his daughter Corinne

The severity of his condition was clear as he snapped his fingers and said: "I was gone for 20 days," leaving fans gasping in shock.

The actor revealed that his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne were instrumental in his survival. "My sister and daughter took me to my first doctor, who said, 'Something's going on up there,'" he recalled, pointing to his head.

© Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Jamie was in a coma for 20 days

In December 2023, Jamie made his first public appearance since his health scare at the Critics Choice Association's event, where he accepted the Vanguard Award.

During his 12-minute speech, Jamie reflected on his near-death experience with palpable emotion. "It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago," he said after walking to the stage, highlighting the progress he had made.

© Getty Images Jamie was in the middle of filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz

"I cherish every single minute now – it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over…when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel – I didn't see the light."

Jamie was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia while filming Back in Action. His daughter, Corinne, shared a statement posted on behalf of the family on April 13, revealing that her dad had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery.