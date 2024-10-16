Candice Swanepoel looks so different in must-see then-and-now photos

Candice Swanepoel hasn't appeared on the Victoria's Secret catwalk for six years – but she made a triumphant return on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old was one of many stunning 'Angels' who graced the runway for the return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, and she certainly left a lasting impression.

Candice's appearance has changed dramatically over the years, and she looked so different in her latest runway walk.

© Getty Images Candice looks very different

The South African model displayed a firmer visage with more pronounced facial features such as her sculpted cheekbones, defined jawline, and slimmer nose.

Candice has never admitted to going under the knife and her chiseled features have no doubt been enhanced with clever contouring tricks.

However, she has tried several "cosmetic procedures" in the past to help keep her skin looking youthful.

"I've tried a couple of things," she previously told UBeauty. "There is no miracle procedure, in my opinion, but I do find laser procedures to be preventative and help the skin from aging.

© Getty Images Candice's facial features look more sculpted and defined

"I have oily skin, so I need to do extraction facials occasionally and am a firm believer in exfoliating and trying your best to stay out of the sun – something that is very hard for me to do."

When it comes to her diet, Candice listens to her body. "I don't stick to a specific diet. I eat whatever my body needs or craves," she admitted.

© Getty Images Candice walking for Victoria's Secret in 2009

"I have to eat a lot to maintain my weight, so I'm lucky I can eat anything, but I do focus on foods that make me feel good and give me more energy."

Sharing her typical daily diet, the mom-of-two explained: "If I am home with my children, we love to switch breakfasts up: some days eggs, some days pancakes.

© Getty Images Candice in 2008

"I love a smoothie in the morning or post-activity. I love homecooked meals. We usually have rice and beans in the fridge for every day, a very Brazilian meal, with a protein, vegetables, and salad. Then at dinner, I enjoy sushi or Italian food."

As for exercise, Candice prefers light weights to maintain her curves.

© Getty Images Candice's facial features have changed dramatically over the years

"My routine is constantly changing but depending on what is going on in my life, I am either allowing my body to rest or working out for a specific goal," she revealed.

"My goals when working out are to build on my foundation. I am naturally extremely thin, so I need to add weights to keep my curves, which is how I feel my best and most beautiful.

© Getty Images Candice has tried many 'in-office' procedures to prevent ageing

"I don't overdo it, as I like to keep a natural feminine figure. Thirty minutes a day, four times a week does the trick for me – if I can be consistent. Which is not always the case."

She added: "I also work out just for the mental strength. If I am overwhelmed, I feel working out helps me to feel mentally stronger, too."