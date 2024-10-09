Lizzo displays her dramatically slimmed-down physique in lingerie-clad video

Lizzo has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last five months and is continuing to show off her weight loss.

The singer, 36, appears to be feeling better than ever after choosing to "repair" her "wellbeing" and looked gorgeous as she posed in her underwear in a new video she shared on Instagram. Watch it below.

Lizzo displays slimmer physique in gorgeous new video

Lizzo displayed her slimmed-down physique in a plunging black bra and high-waisted bottoms from her Yitty shapewear brand while getting dressed into comfy cargo sweatpants and a matching sweater.

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Okkkk girlllll drop the routine pls and thanks." A second said: "You look incredible!" A third added: "Somebody been putting in that WORK."

Lizzo has been documenting her health and fitness journey and last month she revealed that she achieved her new look "after five months of weight training and calorie deficit".

While the "Good as Hell" singer has lost weight, it doesn't appear to have been her main reason for upping her workouts and streamlining her diet.

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight 'slowly'

In a separate post, she shared an "affirmation of the week", which featured a quote stressing the importance of "repair".

"I chose repair over resentment," it read. "I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing in now centred."

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight over the last five months

In March, Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey, telling The New York Times: "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly."

Discussing her slimmer physique, she admitted: "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

© Instagram Lizzo opted to 'repair' and not 'resent' her body

The singer has always been vocal about how much she loves her body and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

© Instagram Lizzo has been weight training

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating.

"Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

© Instagram Lizzo has been weight training for five months

In 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."