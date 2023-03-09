Candice Swanepoel looks sensational in crop top and miniskirt with a unique twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel looked red hot as she rocked a crop top and miniskirt - and her followers are obsessed!

The South African beauty, who is a proud mom of two, stunned in a fiery red crop top and miniskirt on social media, showing off her long legs in the process.

Candice, 34, shared a trio of photos, including two of her striking a pose in her cool look. The third was a blank red image with only a cryptic message which read: "Capable of being terrible."

The caption alongside the pics read, "If she’s mad kiss her," followed by a kissing lips emoji next to a black heart and a red one.

While the former Victoria's Secret Angel's model looks were on display and those read-between-the-lines messages kept fans in the comments section talking, many of her 19 million Instagram followers couldn't help but notice something else: her look!

Candice gave her stylish (and let's face it, sexy) Alo Yoga activewear ensemble a special twist - wearing a black long sleeved Alo turtleneck underneath the crop top.

"This outfit!" said one follower, while another commented, "Cute set." Some pointed out her chunky Doc Marten boots, and one fan raved: "WOW supermodel Legs. Love this outfit."

Candice has her own swimwear line, Tropic of C

Candice was wearing the perfect layered look for spring, but with summer just months away we can almost guarantee she'll be showing off some of her gorgeous swimwear soon.

The supermodel, who has her own eco-friendly swimwear line called Tropic of C, has a jaw-dropping collection of sizzling swimsuits, famously wearing everything from her eye-popping high cut one-pieces to dare-to-bare bikinis.

Candice launched the Tropic of C swimwear collection as "an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach... influenced by nature and inspired by the female form".

The mom of two's brand is environmentally friendly, and works to "reduce the environmental impact of our production" by developing sustainable fabrics and using eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

