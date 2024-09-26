Christina Hendricks, 49, looks 'like a teenager' again as she shares results of cosmetic procedure

Christina Hendricks revealed she has a helping hand when it comes to maintaining a youthful appearance.

The 49-year-old shared a before and after photo of herself after she underwent a cosmetic procedure that claims to lift and tone facial muscles to deliver a sculpted and defined look.

Christina underwent a procedure called Trilift after explaining that she was "noticing a bit more sagginess around my mouth".

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Christina's medical practitioner, Doctor Chelnis explained that Trilift is a "device that treats not just the skin but also the underlying causes" of sagging skin.

"Just like you would tone and work out the muscles on the rest of your body, we're going to do that to your face," he told her.

As well as muscle stimulation, Dr Chelnis explained that Trilift "offers a number of different technologies" including topical radio frequency and microneedling.

© Instagram Christina explained she has 'more sagginess' around her mouth

Captioning the post, Christina wrote: "Did you ever know of the Glamour Facial Muscles? I never knew the secret to a lifted, toned look was all about facial muscles.

"When @LumenisAesthetic introduced me to #trilift, it was a total game-changer. This innovative technology targets the glamour facial muscles in your face - the real MVPs behind that sculpted, defined look we all crave."

© Instagram Trilift stimulates and tones facial muscles

Christina was clearly thrilled the results of her procedure as she said over a before-and-after side by side: "Wow, it really does look toned and lifted. Would you look at that, I'm like a teenager again."

The actress' appearance is often a hot topic of conversation thanks to her exquisite face and killer curves.

© Instagram Christina claimed she looked 'like a teenager' after the procedure

However, she previously admitted that before starring in her breakthrough role as Joan Holloway in Mad Men, she was passed over for many other roles because of her hourglass figure.

"I auditioned for things where I knew I killed the audition. I knew I did," she told The Times.

© Instagram Christina was passed over for many roles because of her physique

"It was like. 'Oh, should I give you my sizes now, or...?' And they would call up and say, 'We just don't think that a doctor would look like that'. I would be embarrassed to even say that out loud."

She added: "There should be a million different body types [on television]. It's outrageous that there aren't. And it's outrageous that we're sitting here having this conversation and it's even a thing."

© Instagram Christina loves her curves

Christina was a model before she became an actress and said that it was while she was living in Italy that her physique began to change.

"I started out as a model and when I went to Italy to build my book, I gained 15lb from all the pasta and cappuccinos that were part of my life over there," she told The Sun in 2013.

"I saw my body change and I loved how it changed my appearance and how it made me look more womanly and sexy."

© Getty Images Christina is comfortable with her body

She continued: "I give credit to my mom, who told me to feel good about my appearance and not feel embarrassed about my body because she was never worried about looking too big or feeling fat."

Christina added: "I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn't starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses. I'm completely comfortable with my body."