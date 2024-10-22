Gabby Logan exclusive: 'Midlife brings a new sense of freedom'

When HELLO! sat down with Gabby Logan, she was on the precipice of change. The day after our chat, Gabby was set to wave her daughter Lois off to university, leaving the iconic sports presenter with an empty nest after her son Reuben moved out last year.

"I'm trying not to show her I'm bereft," Gabby jokes about Lois' imminent departure. "I want her to be excited, but I'm also filled with fear. I don't think there'll be anything that quite prepares me for the quietness."

That said, Gabby has been gearing herself up for her daughter to fly the nest, sharing: "I want Lois to embrace her new life and I'm trying to do the same. I've been building up to this for a while, reengaging with hobbies and making time for things I couldn't do when they were little.

© Instagram Gabby with Lois on the day of her milestone move

"I've always loved golf, but I felt guilty working and then taking a whole day on the course, but I'll have time for myself for the first time in 18 years."

Relationship changes

Gabby is aware that with a child-free home, her relationship with her former professional rugby player husband, Kenny Logan, is set to shift, too.

"I think with an empty nest, you can run into problems with your relationship," she laments. "You need to be prepared for a change, because so much of your conversation will have revolved around your kids for so long."

Gabby Logan married her husband Kenny in 2001

Kenny and Gabby, who have been married since 2001, have been "testing the water," of being just the two of them, taking long weekend breaks alone to acclimatise to their empty nest.

"It's been reassuring, because the reality is, most of the time then it will be just you two. Enjoying the company of the person you originally fell in love with is so important for longevity.

"Having time for us as a couple is a new kind of freedom, and the key is making plans and trying to find out what you both really want to do."

A sense of freedom

Freedom is a running theme in Gabby's midlife era, with the 51-year-old sharing the end of her periods felt like a liberation. "I've managed to completely erase any memory of my periods, and I'm so grateful I no longer have something that sucks my energy each month," she rejoices.

"I feel a sense of confidence that I was faking in my thirties," Gabby says of the many benefits of midlife. "I know myself so much better, I'm not scared to say no to things that don't work for me or aren't the best use of my time. I'm confident about those decisions and there's a of freedom that comes with this knowledge."

One thing Gabby is sure to devote her energy to is her wellness routine, which consists of five or six workouts a week and a dedicated health routine with Menopace supplements. "I exercise more than ever because I get so much out of it. I feel so much better after exercise," she enthuses.

© Sam Riley/BBC Gabby has a dedicated wellness routine

"I do Pilates, I run, I go cold water swimming. I make sure to do things I'm not comfortable with to keep me mentally and physically strong. You have to be purposeful in doing things out of your comfort zone, because it's not going to happen by accident."

Gabby considers her dedicated approach to wellness an "investment" in the rest of her life. "I never see myself retiring, but I don't want to end up with more free time but not be able to fill it with things that I love. My lifestyle now is me investing in my future self – it's insurance for my body."

Menopace ambassador Gabby takes Menopace Max.