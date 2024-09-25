Gabby Logan shares emotional family update in rare post with daughter Lois

BBC presenter Gabby Logan has opened up about her daughter Lois's latest milestone - heading off to university.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the broadcaster shared a beaming image of the mother-daughter duo posing in Lois's new university room. Gabby, 51, looked her usual stylish self dressed in a ruffled denim shirt and check trousers while Lois dressed down in a pair of light-wash jeans and a blazing red jumper.

© Instagram Gabby shared a glimpse inside Lois's milestone move

In her caption, Gabby shared a glimpse inside her daughter's emotional milestone, detailing the "wonderful emotion" and how she also shed "a few tears".

"So today was the day. And to all of you yet to drop off at University I am not going to pretend it’s a breeze," she told her followers.

© Instagram Gabby shares a close bond with her daughter

"It's a day full of wonderful emotion, a few tears and lots of laughter with the end of one aspect of our roles, but the beginning of a new relationship where we parents have to shift our innate desire to protect and guard and allow our kids to use the wings we have helped to nurture."

She continued: "The excitement around campus was tangible, and knowing the adventures that are to come and the friendships that will be forged, made driving away a little bit easier.

The mother-of-two finished by adding: "I am pretty sure however that we will miss these kids we have dropped off over the last few weeks more than they will miss us and that’s the way it should be."

© Getty Images The couple wed in 2001

Gabby shares twins Lois and Reuben with her husband Kenny Logan. The couple tied the knot in 2001, before welcoming their two children in 2005.

The former gymnast previously spoke about becoming an empty nester during an interview with The Telegraph.

Gabby and Kenny share two children together

"It's hard, really hard!" she explained. "Reuben has just gone back to [rugby] pre-season. He creates a lot for one person. I opened the fridge the other day and it suddenly looked tiny... I recognised its contents. But we miss him, his noise and chaos."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gabby Logan films husband inside kitchen at beautiful family home

"Lois will be gone permanently in September," she said of her daughter, who will study at Loughborough. "I came back from work recently and I thought: 'This is the future - I don't know if I can live in a house this quiet'. It's a big step change. [But] I've got to embrace it."

She went on to say: "When you have kids, you want them to fly, have their own lives and be independent."