Olivia Munn bravely reveals mastectomy scar in topless shoot

Kim Kardashian is known for casting the biggest stars in the world for her Skims campaigns, from Sabrina Carpenter to Lana Del Rey, but for her latest shoot, she wanted to create something super impactful, choosing actress and breast cancer survivor Olivia Munn to front the campaign.

Debuting the moving shots on Instagram, the caption read: "This October, we're proud to spotlight @oliviamunn's breast cancer journey to empower women to get tested."

In the photos, Olivia's mastectomy scar is on show, with the 44-year-old saying: "When I look at the scars or how my breasts look different or how clothes fit on me differently, I feel a lot of gratitude. The way my body looks is just a representation of how hard I fought."

© Instagram Olivia spoke about her decision to have a mastectomy

Speaking about her decision to show her scars, Olivia said: "In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I'm sending."

Followers praised Olivia for showing her scars, commenting: "As someone with incision scars this is so special to see!!!" and: "The scars makes the entire ad campaign real."

Olivia Munn's breast cancer diagnosis

Olivia shared her diagnosis in March 2024, explaining that in early 2023 she had discovered the breast cancer after a genetics test in February 2023.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote. "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

She continued: "In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes.

"I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram."

© Instagram Olivia Munn showed her mastectomy scars in her Skims shoot

She went on to explain that just two months later, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, followed by nearly a year of hospital visits and surgeries.

"In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment, and hormones than I ever could have imagined.

Olivia Munn's mastectomy

During treatment, Olivia had a mastectomy, explaining: "30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options."

Post-mastectomy, Olivia had a breast reconstruction last autumn and decided to make her breasts smaller than they were before.

"I know a lot of women want to go bigger, but (I said) go smaller," she told People. "It's so important to say what you want out loud — and don't stop. Even as the anaesthesia was making its way into my body, the last thing I said was, 'Please go smaller.'"

The actress also underwent surgery to remove her uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries to stop the production of the hormones that caused her cancer.