Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's relationship timeline explained

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney burst onto the Hollywood dating scene in 2021 with a whirlwind relationship that no one could quite decipher.

But thankfully for fans, with time, plenty of information has been revealed in order to make sense of the stars' seemingly sudden romance.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the star of stand-up comedy specials - including 2015's The Comeback Kid and 2018's Kid Gorgeous at the Radio City - explained exactly how he and The Newsroom star first met, when they started dating, and whether they would be having children together.

Since the respected comedian appeared with Seth, stars John and Olivia have remained quite private about their relationship, but the former presenter has posted updates on her social media for fans to keep up to date with her and John's life together.

When did Olivia Munn and John Mulaney meet?

The Hollywood stars first met almost a decade ago at the wedding of Seth Meyers and human rights attorney Alexi Ashe in 2013. The comedian revealed this fact during his tell-all interview with Seth in September 2021.

At the time when John and Olivia first met, the comedian was engaged to his eventual wife of seven years, multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Despite the fact the comedy legend and proud Asian American duo did not start dating until eight years later, the Netflix stand-up star obviously made quite an impression on the actress. Speaking in 2015 to HuffPost Live, Olivia recalled her enthusiasm about meeting the comedian at Seth and Alexi's wedding.

The comedian and actress would go on to have a family

"I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," the actress revealed. "We were at [the] wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancè want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'... At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So you having fun?'"

Perhaps Olivia's own penchant for pranks and comedy explains her enthusiasm over meeting John at the time.

When did Olivia Munn and John Mulaney start dating?

Olivia and John began dating in June 2021, one month after the former Saturday Night Live star split from his wife Anna Marie.

News of the married couple's split came as a shock to fans. As the news broke Anne Marie made a statement through a spokesperson saying: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

John and ex-wife Anne Marie

The comedian was in recovery following a time spent in rehab in late 2020 and early 2021 after admitting that he was struggling with substance abuse.

Olivia skyrocketed to everyone's attention when news of her and John's relationship broke so suddenly after the stand-up's split from his wife. Thankfully The Rook star was no stranger to having a lot of interest shown in her romantic life, as she had previously been in another high-profile relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The couple split in April 2017.

Olivia with previous boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Aaron and Olivia's three-year-long romance was also the cause of some confusion, as rumours of their engagement consistently emerged despite the couple refuting them each time. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2017, Olivia explained how even her family began to believe the stories.

"Everybody started going with it. It was kind of strange," she said. "I didn't think anybody believed it until my family started texting me. My sister said, 'This is so stupid. Why would anybody think this? You're not engaged, it's so stupid.' And then the next text after that was, 'But seriously, are you engaged because I'm like seeing it everywhere?'"

Are Olivia Munn and John Mulaney engaged?

The actress and comedian duo are not currently engaged. For the moment it appears Olivia and John are happy to remain in just a close relationship.

In June 2022, US Weekly reported that a source close to the couple had said: "Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they’re really not in a rush to get married. It’s definitely not her focus right now. She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom… Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs."

Olivia regularly shares her motherhood journey on Instagram

Speaking on a podcast in 2020, the former television host opened up about the fact she was not in a rush to get married. "I never have ever been that girl," she said candidly.

She continued: "And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, 'Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.'… The idea of getting married has always made me a little [nervous]."

How many children do Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have?

Olivia and John have one child together, one-year-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Preferring to keep the news private for a while, the actress' pregnancy was only announced by John in September 2021 during his interview with Seth Meyers.

The couple are proud parents

Malcolm was born soon after in November 2021. The couple waited until Christmas Day to post a picture of Malcolm on Olivia's Instagram, and then until mid-January before they published a photo of John and baby Malcolm.

The photo followed a couple of days after John and Anne Marie's divorce was confirmed to have been finalised.

Olivia's first photo of her and Malcolm was posted in the New Year

First-time mom Olivia has been very open about her journey as a new mother on her social media. As well as sharing insights into all the joys of parenting, Olivia has also used her Instagram to talk about her struggles, such as how she coped with breastfeeding despite having a low breastmilk supply.

