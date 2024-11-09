Tess Daly's diet and workout routine at 55 is more hardcore than Strictly

There's no denying Tess Daly is queen of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. Having hosted the BBC show ever since its debut two decades ago, the presenter never fails to light up the room with her fabulous outfits, glamorous Hollywood hair and glowing skin.

At 55, Tess looks just as radiant as she did when she aired the pilot of Strictly in 2004. But what's the secret to her healthy glow and age-defying beauty?

As well as running her own business and parenting her teenage daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14, with her husband Vernon Kay, there's her disciplined health and wellness routine that Tess describes as her compulsory "endorphin high" for the day.

She told Women's Health that working out makes her feel like she can tackle the day better.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Tess looks radiant at 55

"Mentally I find it really beneficial as well because when you’re working out, you’re completely in the moment, with no distractions, which in itself is a mindful exercise," she added.

Aside from following a mainly plant-based, nutrient-rich daily diet, HELLO! previously spoke to Tess' personal trainer of nine years, Sam Shaw, who weighed in on exactly how she stays looking so strong.

Tess Daly's epic wellness routine to keep fit at 55 © Instagram Tess incorporates yoga into her fitness routine According to Sam, the Strictly host has two hour-long personal training sessions per week, three if her schedule permits. "We work together to focus on keeping Tess’s core, back, glutes and all muscles as strong as possible. It's always my priority that she is happy and healthy, and actually enjoys the workouts I give her," he says. "Tess has built amazing habits with regard to her fitness and nutrition. Training has become part of her life now, she always turns up for her sessions on time and ready for whatever I’m going to challenge her with," Sam told us. "She’s great at taking on a challenge. When I introduce something new to vary the session - Tess always gives it her all and embraces the task, which isn’t always easy!"

© Photo: Instagram The Striclty star has personal training sessions at least twice a week Sam advocates that training has actually helped support Tess' busy routine. "We prioritise being healthy and full of energy and feeling fit so that when Tess is taking on daily tasks and rushing around on set at Strictly, she can do this with ease."

View post on Instagram Sam's advice for anyone worried about fitting personal training sessions into their schedule is to "plan your work and work your plan". "Focus on diarising your workout the same way you would a meeting or social event, so that there’s accountability and you can’t just 'drop out' if you don’t feel like exercising on a particular day," he says.

Tess Daly's personal trainer shares her exact exercise routine © Instagram Tess works incredibly hard to maintain her healthy physique If you wanted to know exactly what Tess' cardio, strength and stretch routine looks like, Sam delivered the goods - and it's not for the faint hearted. Monday: Stretch followed by 15 - 20 minutes running

Run or Yoga (depending on how the body feels) Sunday: Rest Day "During Tess’s training sessions, we focus on the whole body combining cardio and strength. She'll do two sessions with me at Lemon PT Studios and her own workouts at home on the other days," Sam said.