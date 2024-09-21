Tess Daly's lookalike daughters with husband Vernon Kay are so tall in best family photos

Strictly Come Dancing is back! With another year of dancing comes weekly outfit checks with the fabulous presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

But away from the BBC ballroom, Tess is a mother to two teenage daughters - 19-year-old Pheobe and 14-year-old Amber.

She shares her lookalike daughters with her husband of 21 years, Vernon Kay, who has his own regular BBC spot as a Radio 2 presenter.

Though Tess and Vernon's girls live life out of the spotlight for the most part, their eldest has been known to accompany them to events and snippets of their family life has been shared on the famous pair's individual Instagrams.

See the rare insights into Tess' life off-camera with Phoebe and Amber who will soon be taller than her!

Earlier this summer, Phoebe accompanied her parents to the UK Launch of Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in London. She was Tess' double in a red mini dress and stud strap heels.

Now 19, Phoebe is seen partying with mother Tess Phoebe has inherited her mother's sense of style and the mother-daughter duo look like twins when they head out together for a night on the tiles.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, Tess open up about her experience as a mother now Phoebe has flown the nest to pursue life as a university student. "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she's my baby, my first-born. I'm her best friend, really. It broke my heart," she said. "Every step along the journey of parenting has been precious, because I know one day they'll grow up and leave, and I'm not even ready to think about that yet.

Proud mum Tess shared this heartwarming photo of herself, Vernon and Phoebe in August, writing: "Good luck to everyone receiving their results today, feeling like proud parents!"

We finally got to see Tess and Vernon's daughter Phoebe when she celebrated her 18th birthday in October 2022. Tess wrote: "Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today! Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can't wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

The family enjoyed a break away in France last summer, with Tess telling her fans: "So grateful for a few family days away in one of my favourite places, for a little mini break. France you will always have a place in my heart."

It was a special day for Tess and Vernon in May 2022 when their youngest daughter hit the teen years. The proud mum shared this throwback childhood snap and gushed: "A big Happy Birthday to our beautiful Amber, officially a teenager today!" Vernon also shared this adorable photo in the past of his daughter Amber and their pet pooch. He wrote: "Boy in a furry suit as we call him!!! And Amber chilling... Day four of half term and all systems go!!"

Aw, what a beautiful photo of the family of four at the couple's wedding vow renewal ceremony. Tess said: "So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows. Here's a picture from that special day."