Tess Daly looks flawless post-workout in epic home gym

Tess Daly looked positively radiant as she took on her morning workout on Wednesday, sharing a glowing makeup-free selfie from her luxe home gym she shares with husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing host wore grey velvet leggings and a cosy sweater for her chilly exercise session, styling her long blonde hair into an effortless ponytail. Switching up her usual glitz and glamour from the Strictly ballroom, 52-year-old Tess embraced her natural beauty, smiling at the camera as the sun shone on her makeup-free face.

"The good thing about working out in the freezing cold shed, is that you have no choice but to work hard, to get really warm, really fast," Tess captioned her photo posted to Instagram.

Fans were quick to react to Tess' unexpected selfie, rushing to the comments to compliment the star's gorgeous glow. Fellow friend and presenter Davina McCall wrote: "This is such a lovely photo of you," while a fan agreed: "Natural beauty! [heart eye emoji]".

The Strictly host looked radiant in workout gear

"You’re glowing, Tess," commented a third fan. We have to agree!

Tess and Vernon live in Buckinghamshire with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, and transformed their garden shed into a state-of-the-art gym during lockdown.

The family have everything they need for a challenging workout, including a treadmill, spin bike and weights rack, while a selection of football shirts – likely from Vernon's beloved Bolton Wanderers – are hung in frames on the walls.

It's not the first time Tess has shared a photo from inside her home workout space.

Tess shared a snap from within her home gym during lockdown last year

Last year, the star shared a post-workout snap in marbled print leggings and a black sporty vest. She wrote: "I won't pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after, getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead.

"Self care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now. I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever."

