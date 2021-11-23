Strictly's Tess Daly shares rare activewear photo mid-workout and wow The Strictly Come Dancing host is a big believer in exercise as a mood-booster

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has shared a new workout photo of herself on Instagram. The TV host took to Stories with the snap, showing herself in a crop top and leggings as she performed overhead dumbbell presses.

Tess captioned the image: "Kicking off the week with a good workout! (Not my first choice after five hours sleep) but forced myself and feeling much better for it afterwards! Happy Monday."

This isn't the first time she has shared a photo of herself mid-exercise, but it's the first in a while – hardly surprising considering she's been busy hosting Strictly, raising two children, and being a wife to husband Vernon Kay.

She did, however, share a photo of herself after a gym session last week as she touted the benefits of movement, no matter how busy you are.

"Kicked off the day post school run, with a gym session," she wrote. "Don't always feel like it but always leaves me feeling great afterwards once the endorphins have kicked in! Then a moment in the sun for a few minutes, soaking up that immune-boosting vitamin D and now on with the day!"

In lockdown last year, she and Vernon also converted their shed into a home gym, as they explained how it keeps them motivated and helped boost their mood.

She posted an image of herself in the space and wrote: "Good morning everyone. Really wanted to motivate myself this morning so got up early ahead of the kids' home schooling/ lunches etc to do a Zoom workout in the gym (shed) with my always super motivating mate @supersamfitness."

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay converted their shed into a home gym

She continued: "I won't pretend it was easy but definitely felt lifted after, getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead. Self care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now. I hope you have a good day & sending love as ever."

