How a wellness expert stays healthy in autumn: 13 easy-to-follow tips

As the crisp autumn air begins to set in and the days grow shorter, I get so overexcited. It's my favourite time of year and with the shift in weather and seasons, there also comes a shift in my routine.

The evenings call for cosy blankets, the aroma of warm candles and my wellness rituals evolve to help me transition into the new season.

Autumn wellness rituals

Rituals are so important to me, and evening routines make me feel grounded and help me unwind and guard against coming down with colds and flu. I start by lighting my favourite candle to fill the space with a warm glow and scent.

I'm all about candles that turn my home into a snug, restful space. This season, I'm obsessed with three. First, the Neom Cosy Nights Candle. Think sandalwood, frankincense, and nutmeg, blending into pure comfort.

Then there's the St. Eval Orange and Cinnamon Candle, bringing that perfect spicy, citrusy autumn vibe. And for a touch of luxe, I'm obsessed with Diptyque's Limited edition Citrouille, available 3rd Oct -11th Nov, which is a spicy and warming blend of chestnut and pumpkin which feels like a Starbucks latte.

Bathing also helps me feel rested. When I'm under the weather, I sink into a luxurious bath, which is the ultimate way to unwind after a long day. Incorporating a few key products into your bathing routine can elevate this experience into a true wellness ritual.

Bath upgrades

I love Dreem Distillery's Into the Deep CBD Therapeutic Bath Oil, a luxurious addition to your evening soak. This exquisite oil not only nourishes your skin but also helps prepare your body for restful sleep, thanks to its blend of calming essential oils of lavender and geranium and high-grade CBD.

No matter the bath oil I choose, I always sprinkle in some Westlab Bath Salts, which are rich in minerals that detoxify and soothe tired muscles.

When I am feeling achy and need to do some deep breathing, I reach for Elemis Aching Muscle Super Soak. It transforms your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary and leaves the whole house smelling like posh Vicks.

For soothing tired muscles and minds, REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Bath Oil is infused with Atlantic kelp and plankton extracts, rich in omega 6 and 9 and essential oils to de-stress your body and mind, making it the perfect end to a long day.

Health supplements

After that, I take my go-to supplements to give my body an extra boost. Autumn's beauty comes with a side of cold and flu season, so now's the time to bolster your defences. Sisterly's Elevator supplement is your go-to wellness ally. Packed with vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, COQ10, and magnesium, it's designed to keep your immune system strong, your energy levels up, and your sleep cycle on track. This all-in-one supplement ensures you stay resilient and ready for the cooler months ahead.

Don't let the changing season slow your fitness journey. Seabody Movement is your go-to for maintaining strong bones and muscles. Powered by Maraderm™ and copper, it supports connective tissues, keeping you flexible as temperatures drop. With vitamin C boosting collagen for healthy bones and vitamin D ensuring optimal muscle function, this supplement is perfect for anyone committed to long-term wellness, whether you're hitting the gym or enjoying autumn walks.

Sleeping in autumn

As the nights get longer, ensuring you get a good night's sleep is so important to maintain your overall wellbeing.

I religiously use the Calm app. It's a fantastic tool for winding down before bed. Reading for ten minutes before bed is proven to lead to a more restful sleep, my recommends for autumn are The Potting Shed Murders, by Paula Sutton for that Midsomer Murder whodunnit vibes perfect for cosy autumn evenings and Wives Like Us by Plum Sykes, which delivers a fun with a huge dollop of English countryside charm.

A new season is a time of reflection and resetting intentions. If you're going through a tough time or simply seeking clarity, the tarot card deck Intuitive Whispers Oracle by Maude Hirst, is a beautiful tool to guide your journey. This deck of cards is designed to help heal and offer gentle encouragement. Each card is a work of art, making it a thoughtful gift for anyone in need of a little extra support this season.

Autumn is all about transformation, and with the right self-care rituals, it can be a wonderful season to snuggle down and reset. So, go ahead—light your favourite candle, draw a steaming bath, and let autumn become your wellness season too.