Lizzo highlights her curves in stunning bikini-clad photos during tropical vacation

Lizzo is showing no signs of slowing down on her fitness journey and she continues to showcase the results of her recent weight loss.

The 36-year-old left her followers stunned when she shared a carousel of photos of herself enjoying a luxury vacation while modeling a variety of skimpy swimwear.

Lizzo looked incredible in several bikinis and swimsuits as she confidently posed for the camera while surrounded by clear blue skies and palm trees.

One photo showed the singer standing beside an outside shower with her hands in her curly hair while wearing a gray two-piece.

Another photo saw her in a black swimsuit that featured a large cut-out across her torso and highlighted her curves.

A third image showed Lizzo in a similar one-piece but in blue with a sheer sarong around her hips and body jewelry.

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight over the last several months

Lizzo revealed in September that she achieved her new look "after five months of weight training and calorie deficit".

While the "Good as Hell" singer has lost weight, it doesn't appear to have been her main reason for upping her workouts and streamlining her diet.

© Instagram Lizzo has lost weight 'slowly'

In a separate post, she shared an "affirmation of the week", which featured a quote stressing the importance of "repair".

"I chose repair over resentment," it read. "I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing in now centred."

© Instagram Lizzo opted to 'repair' and not 'resent' her body

In March, Lizzo opened up about her weight loss journey, telling The New York Times: "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly."

Discussing her slimmer physique, she admitted: "I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it."

© Instagram Lizzo has not taken Ozempic

In 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

© Instagram Lizzo has been weight training for months

The singer has always been vocal about how much she loves her body and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

© Getty Images Lizzo has transformed her weight

While Lizzo is all about body positivity, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating.

"Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"