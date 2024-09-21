Lizzo displays dramatic weight loss after major body transformation – see before and after

Lizzo has shown off the results of her body transformation after overhauling her lifestyle.

She displayed her dramatic weight loss in a before and after clip she shared on Instagram – and she insisted that she looked "fine both ways".

In the 'before' clip, Lizzo is wearing black underwear and highlighting all her curves, but as the clip switches to 'after', her slimmed-down physique is evident.

Lizzo revealed that she achieved her new look "after five months of weight training and calorie deficit" while silencing claims she turned to Ozempic.

While the "Good as Hell" singer has lost weight, it doesn't appear to have been her main reason for upping her workouts and streamlining her diet.

In a separate post, she shared an "affirmation of the week", which featured a quote stressing the importance of "repair".

"I chose repair over resentment," it read. "I comfort the child within me who didn't get what they needed. I can't go back in time, but I can shape-shift my life so that my wellbeing in now centred."

The singer has always been vocal about how much she loves her body and often silences critics who claim she needs to slim down.

In a previous interview with People, she opened up about being a "body icon", telling the magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

While Lizzo is all about body positivity, she does admit that the constant conversation around her figure can be irritating.

"Okay, we all know I'm fat," she added. "I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy. So can we move on?"

In 2020, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself working out, which she captioned: "Hey. So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type.

"I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

Lizzo's transformation comes after she announced last month that she's "taking a gap and protecting my peace" following a difficult 12 months.

Last August, she was sued by three of her former backup dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – who accused her of sexual harassment as well as creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo denied all the allegations and the lawsuit remains ongoing, but that "dark" period spurred her on to reset her life.

Captioning a recent photo of her at the gym, she wrote: "A year ago today I was so broken and dark that I couldn't have imagined feeling the way I do now.

"This is a message for anyone going thru it – don't allow the darkness to become you. Because everything that is done in the dark always comes back to the light. I LOVE YOU."